Bengaluru 0-0 Chennaiyin: The Blues hold the Marina Machans to a goalless draw

Bengaluru and Chennaiyin share the honours in a goalless draw...

FULL TIME!

2021-02-05T15:50:37Z

Bengaluru 0-0 Chennaiyin

Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin play out a goalless draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Friday at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

It was yet another frustrating night for the Marina Machans who despite having several chances to score could not find the back of the net.

 

84' Memo's free-kick hits the upright!

2021-02-05T15:42:22Z

Memo unleashes a powerful free-kick from distance and it rattles the goal post and comes back! No luck for Chennaiyin.

77' Chhangte misses back to back chances!

2021-02-05T15:35:20Z

The first sees Chhangte entering the ball from the left side finds himself in an easy position to shoot but he complicates the situation by trying to dribble past his marker and eventually misses the opportunity to score. In the second attempt, Isma finds Chhange with a backheel pass and the winger tries to place the ball through the far post but Gurpreet parties it away.

75' Fran scores but OFFSIDE!

2021-02-05T15:32:56Z

Fran Gonzalez heads the ball into the net from Cleiton Silva's cross inside the box but the goal stands cancelled due to offside!

73' Bengaluru - Subsitution

2021-02-05T15:30:46Z

Xisco Hernandez IN Parag Srivas OUT.

68' Poor touch from Isma!

2021-02-05T15:26:17Z

Thoi curls in a cross from the right flank for Isma but the forward fails to control the ball due to a poor first touch and Paartalu manages to clear the ball.

61' Isma fails to convert a sitter!

2021-02-05T15:18:49Z

Isma receives a defence-splitting pass from Lanzarote on the edge of the box. The forward receives the ball, enters the box but shoots right at Gurpreet.

60' Chennaiyin - Substitution

2021-02-05T15:17:23Z

Thoi Singh IN Rahim Ali OUT.

59' Gurpreet stops Germanpreet's long ranger

2021-02-05T15:16:47Z

Isma wins a ball and sets up for Germanpreet to shoot who takes a shot from near the box but Gurpreet comfortably stops the shot.

54' Cleiton's attempt goes above the crossbar

2021-02-05T15:11:49Z

Cleiton Silva goes for goal from distance but the ball sails over the crossbar.

47' Lanzarote's free-kick hits the crossbar!

2021-02-05T15:04:42Z

Manuel Lanzarote whips in a curling free-kick from the right flank which clips the crossbar and goes out of play. 

46' Chennaiyin - Substitution

2021-02-05T15:03:27Z

Germanpreet Singh IN Anirudh Thapa OUT.

SECOND HALF!

2021-02-05T15:03:10Z

The second half gets underway.

HALF-TIME!

2021-02-05T14:48:29Z

It's all square after first 45 minutes of play. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
40' Chance for Chennaiyin!

2021-02-05T14:41:00Z

Chhangte wins the ball away from Khabra and forwards a through ball for Lanzarote who instead of taking the shot himself tries to set up for Isma with a curling cross but Gurpreet manages to get his hand to the ball and it hits Ajith Kumar and goes out for a corner.

34' Sabia blocks Chhetri's shot

2021-02-05T14:35:02Z

Khabra enters the box from the right and squares the ball in the middle for Chhetri who takes a shot but Eli Sabia makes a crucial block.

Cooling break!

2021-02-05T14:31:00Z

Chennaiyin have more of ball possession and have created more chances after the first 30 minutes of the match.

End to end action

2021-02-05T14:22:20Z

It has been an exciting start to the match as both sides look hungry for goals. Action on both ends of the pitch.

11' Chhangte's header straight to Gurpreet

2021-02-05T14:12:00Z

Thapa receives the ball on the right flank and sends a first time cross inside the box and Chhangte attempts a header but the ball goes straight to Gurpreet.

5' Gurpreet stops Isma's attempt

2021-02-05T14:06:30Z

Isma receives a pass near the centre circle and make a run down the middle before taking a shot from the edge of the box but Gurpreet comfortably stops. Rahim Ali attempts another shot on goal from the rebound ball but once again Gurpreet collects it.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-05T14:01:00Z

Bengaluru get us underway.

Laszlo makes three changes

2021-02-05T13:31:44Z

Three changes in the Chennaiyin lineup as Enes Sipovic, Anirudh Thapa and Manuel Lanzarote replace Deepak Tangri, Thoi Singh and Germanpreet Singh.

Two changes in Bengaluru lineup

2021-02-05T13:30:12Z

Erik Paartalu and Parag Srivas replace Rahul Bheke and Leon Augustin in the Bengaluru lineup.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

2021-02-05T12:54:30Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.