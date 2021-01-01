ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United LIVE: Follow ISL in real-time

35 - One shot on target
2021-01-03T14:36:34Z
Just one shot on target so far in this contest and that has come from Bagan. Neither team really threatening enough to break the deadlock. It is a defence first approach at the moment with the Mariners edging the possession stat.
28 - Prabir involved again
2021-01-03T14:28:39Z
A long diagonal from the left flank finds Kotal's run down the right with the left-back Lakra caught watching the ball. The defender pulls it back for Prabir who cuts in and tries to curl the ball with his left foot but the keeper saves.
25 - Chance for NorthEast!
2021-01-03T14:26:59Z
Dylan Fox meets a ball into the box from the right flank with his head but a diving Tiri makes an excellent block with his body to deny the defender a shot on target.
20 - Deadlock intact
2021-01-03T14:22:35Z
In the first 20 minutes of the game, the teams have played fewer than 100 successful passes combined. An expected stat when two counter-attacking teams face off against each other.
18 - Carl goes close!
2021-01-03T14:18:58Z
Edu Garcia delivers a terrific ball into the box from a free-kick on the right flank. Carl McHugh rises highest at the far post but heads it just over the bar!
10 - Bagan attack from the right again
2021-01-03T14:12:10Z
Jhingan plays the ball out wide to Prabir on the right flank but the wide man gets caught under the ball and Bagan's move ends abruptly. Both keepers yet to be tested.
5 - Chance for Bagan
2021-01-03T14:07:41Z
Lalrempuia clashes into the back of Prabir Das on the right flank to concede a free-kick in a dangerous area. The set-piece is played into the box but the Highlanders manage to kick it clear out of the danger zone.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-03T14:01:10Z
ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast UnitedBagan attack from the kick-off with Roy Krishna down the left flank who crosses into the box for Prabir Das. Prabir attempts an overhead kick that goes wrong.
Counter vs Counter?
2021-01-03T13:57:37Z
A battle between two teams who love to counter attack...Among all teams in the ISL this season, Bagan's passes and passing accuracy numbers are the lowest. NorthEast United have an average possession of 42, lowest by a team in ISL 7.
TEAM NEWS
2021-01-03T13:42:34Z
ATK Mohun Bagan 🆚 NorthEast United - Team news!#ISL #ATKMBNEU pic.twitter.com/8ykYra0gJz— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 3, 2021
ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United
2021-01-03T13:36:37Z
Two clever tacticians go head to head as ATK Mohun Bagan take on NorthEast United in today's 2020-21 Indian Super League clash in Goa. The Mariners can climb to the top of the table with a win and dethrone Mumbai City who won against Kerala Blasters yesterday. NorthEast also can return to the top four sports with a win tonight.