ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Bengaluru FC: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup action LIVE

Roy oh Roy!
Boumous brillianceWhat a goal that could have been. Boumous working his way on the right flank and somehow landing the ball to Krishna on the far side. Just a tad bit close to Gurpreet. A nice long ball.
21' Gurpreet blocks out Boumous
No clear chance as yet
Both clubs have been stringing in a couple of good passes in the middle. Bengaluru, however, a bit guilty of giving the ball away a bit too easily as Sunil Chhetri is yet to get in the thick of the action.
On the other side, Hugo Boumous is so far forced to drop down and help the ball forward which in a way doesn't directly help in the Mariners' attacking intent with Roy Krishna trying to hold the ball as much as possible.
Who is filling in for Jhingan?
With Sandesh Jhingan's move to Croatian top tier side HNK Sibenik, how well do you think will players like Sumit Rathi and Deepak Tangri fill in the void?
Although playing a bit of a deeper role in the middle, Tangri has shown a bit of a physical presence already in this clash as he took on Cleiton Silva, while the youngster is also capable of playing at the back. Meanwhile, Rathi will be looking for a lot more action than last season this time around.
Good start on the evening
KICK-OFF
ATK Mohun Bagan in their traditional green and maroon stripesThe Blues in white kick things off at the Maldives national football stadium
Here's how the bench looks
ATKMB subs: Arindam, Avilash, Bidyananda, Sahil, Liston, Engson, Ricky, Kiyan, Mehta, Abhishek.
BFC subs: Ralte, Pratik, Muirang, Ajith, Parag, Danish, Rohit, Bidashagar, Sivasakthi.
TEAM NEWS
Amrinder Singh, Deepak Tangri, Hugo Boumous make their ATKMB debut
The all-Indian clash
ATKMB vs BFCHello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the 2021 AFC Cup clash between Indian Super League (ISL) rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC
Making it through the playoffs
Jayesh Rane’s 25th-minute strike in Bengaluru FC's playoff tie against Club Eagles of Maldives on Sunday have earned the Blues a spot in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup.
After a third-place finish in the 2019-20 ISL league stage handed them a place in the qualifiers of the competition, the Blues started off with a 5-0 win against Nepal Army back in April. Bengaluru now kick-off their group stage run with a clash against ATK Mohun Bagan.