Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers live: Senegal and Uganda get Afcon 2021 qualifying campaign underway

Follow our live coverage of the Afcon 2021 Qualifier between Uganda and Burkina Faso as well as Senegal against Congo throughout the evening

Updated
Stoppage time

2019-11-13T19:50:36Z

Gambia lead Angola

2019-11-13T19:40:12Z

Burkina Faso 0-0 Uganda

2019-11-13T19:33:49Z

CHANCE FOR BURKINA FASO

2019-11-13T19:32:26Z

Burkina Faso threaten to take the lead as Joseph Ochaya clears the ball off the line to keep Uganda in the game. Denis Onyango was well beaten there.

GOOOOOOOOAAAALLLL!!

2019-11-13T19:29:38Z

Diallo makes it 2-0 for Senegal as he scores with a sublime finish. It's going down in Senegal. Congo need a better game plan to come back from this setback. 

GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-11-13T19:26:24Z

Senegal have opened the scoring through Sarr. Teranga Lions lead Congo 1-0 after 26 minutes.  

SCORE UPDATES

2019-11-13T19:16:02Z

Sudan 1-0 Sao Tome 

Angola 1-0 Gambia 

Burkina Faso 0-0 Uganda 

Senegal 0-0 Congo

Afcon 2021 Qualifiers

2019-11-13T19:07:09Z

Our live coverage of Afcon 2021 Qualifiers

Follow the live coverage of this evening's Afcon 2021 Qualifiers. 

Kick-off

2019-11-13T19:00:54Z

The two matches are already underway. Uganda and Burkina Faso as well as Senegal and Congo. We will bring you the starting XI as soon as they become available. 

MATCH REPORT: Nigeria 2-1 Benin

2019-11-13T18:47:14Z

Read our report on the Super Eagles win over Benin on our Goal websites

RESULTS

2019-11-13T18:44:39Z

RESULT: Cameroon 0-0 Cape Verde Island

2019-11-13T18:24:04Z

The Indomitable Lions failed to get past Cape Verde Island in their opening match. It ended in a disappointing goalless draw. 

SCORE UPDATE

2019-11-13T18:02:29Z

Lesotho have done themselves a huge favour after a late equaliser. They have stolen a point off Sierra Leone. A good result for Likoena as they were away from home. It ends 1-1.  

Sierra Leone take the lead against Lesotho

2019-11-13T17:49:27Z

Sierra Leone have taken the lead against Lesotho with just a few seconds to go before full-time. Kwame Quee scored the only goal of the game so far. Sierra Leone will g joint top with Nigeria if both teams hold on to their respective leads.  

SCORE UPDATE: Afcon 2021 Qualifiers

2019-11-13T17:40:51Z

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!

2019-11-13T17:28:01Z

Nigeria finally break Benin

The Super Eagles struggling to breach the Benin defence

2019-11-13T17:27:27Z

It remains 1-1 in Uyo as Nigeria struggle to break down the Benin defence. The dominance is there but credit to Benin for holding on and defending in numbers. This is frustrating the Super Eagles. 

Cameroon 0-0 Cape Verde Island

2019-11-13T17:06:37Z

We are back underway!

2019-11-13T17:05:20Z

The second half gets underway. No changes from either side as we go into the final 45 minutes of this exciting encounter!  

HALF-TIME

2019-11-13T16:50:12Z

Nigeria 1-1 Benin

Benin gave the Super Eagles a scare in the early stages of the game as they went ahead but after soaking up the pressure for the better part of the first half, the visitors made some defensive errors, including the penalty they conceded on the stroke of half-time. A great of football which proves no team is smaller in these qualifiers. 

GOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!!

2019-11-13T16:50:03Z

Osimhen draws the Super Eagles level on the stroke of half-time

Sierra Leone 0-0 Lesotho

2019-11-13T16:37:51Z

The other match from this group is between Sierra Leone and Lesotho. It remains goalless in that match. 

Elsewhere: Sudan 0-0 Sao Tome

2019-11-13T16:20:25Z

The match between Sudan and Sao Tome has also just started. And it is still goalless there. The two nations are in Group C alongside Ghana and South Africa.  

Akpeyi concedes on his return!

2019-11-13T16:13:17Z

It looks like the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper couldn't do anything to stop Sessegnon from handing Benin the lead there. 

Our Preview: Nigeria vs Benin

2019-11-13T15:50:51Z

Check out our preview for this game across right here 

Welcome!

2019-11-13T15:45:20Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of tonight's Afcon 2021 Qualifiers. Our main match is between Nigeria and Benin. However, we will also keep you up to date with what's happening elsewhere. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host tonight.  