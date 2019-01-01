Thank You!
We got Bronze... Ghana got coal.#TUNNGA #TUNNGR #AFCON2019— Chief Henrikachi (@Henrikachi) July 17, 2019
Eight times third place, Four times runners-up and 3 times winner.— Babakeke. (@MuhammadBkk) July 17, 2019
AFCON 51 win.
15 times likely favourite..#TUNNGA#SoarSuperEagles#AFCON2019
Congratulations to the Super Eagles
Naija #SuperEagles get the 🥉#TUNNGA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ScgwBGUKQK— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019
Full-time stats
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #TUNNGA pic.twitter.com/8xYwbi8BOg— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019
FULL-TIME
ANOTHER GREAT SAVE!!
SUPERB SAVE!!
BIG TACKLE BY TROOST-EKONG
A single goal may not be enough for Nigeria
@NGSuperEagles needs to score another goal right now..... Let's insure the first goal ...... #SoarSuperEagles #TUNNGA #AFCON2019— thebountyhunta (@folunator) July 17, 2019
Ahmed Musa makes way for Simon
SUBSTITUTION | Nigeria: M. SIMON comes in for A. MUSA #TotalAFCON2019 #TUNNGA pic.twitter.com/UK1P79qvz2— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019
How would you rate Iwobi's performance tonight?
Iwobi has got to be Nigeria's worst player on the pitch today. Overall, a below par performance from him in the tournament.#TUNNGA #AFCON2019— Abdulfatai Oladepo (@AG_Oladepo) July 17, 2019
Iwobi can’t get any worse, how ooor has he been in this tournament #AFCON2019— jack murphy (@Jack_smurf) July 17, 2019
The atmosphere
The Naija #SuperEagles fans are making some noise in northern Cairo 🥁🎺#TUNNGA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/S1LYWEvKAt— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019
CHUKWUEZE SHOOTS!!
63" | Tunisia 0-1 Nigeria— #AFCON2019 (@ourAfricanFooty) July 17, 2019
A shot from Samuel Chukwueze edging towards goal draws a brilliant save from Ben Cherifa for a Nigeria corner#AFCON2019 #TUNNGA
Niam makes way for Badri
SUBSTITUTION | Tunisia: S. NAIM comes in for A. BADRI #TotalAFCON2019 #TUNNGA pic.twitter.com/u4W4V4Fyo9— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019
Uzoho saves Badri's attempt
56' | Tunisia 0-1 Nigeria— #AFCON2019 (@ourAfricanFooty) July 17, 2019
A long range shot from Anice Badri is comfortably saved by Francis Uzoho#AFCON2019 #TUNNGA
WATCH: Tunisia's missed chance
Tunisia missed a crucial chance to draw level against Nigeria in the early moments of the second-half.— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 17, 2019
Can the #CarthageEagles bounce back to level matters against the #SuperEagles in tonight's #TotalAFCOn2019 3rd place playoff? pic.twitter.com/KTP5jWFdNa
Ahmed Musa isn't in this game
What's going on with Almed Musa, is he tired? #NGATUN #AFCON2019— Adedigba Adeyinka (@adeyinkaadedig1) July 17, 2019
What can Musa do ? #TUNNGA #AFCON2019— guy with big belly button (@Johntojj) July 17, 2019
Osimhen replaces the injured Ighalo
SUBSTITUTION | Nigeria: V. OSIMHEN comes in for O. IGHALO #TotalAFCON2019 #TUNNGA pic.twitter.com/za8OWo9qt4— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019
Second-half is underway
SECOND HALF | The second half of Tunisia - Nigeria is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #TUNNGA pic.twitter.com/YJ237yIx8e— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019
⌚ HT— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 17, 2019
Tunisia 🇹🇳 0-1 🇳🇬 Nigeria
Ighalo goal the difference in the first 45 minutes of the game. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/iRbHNAOVcp
WATCH: Ighalo's 5th of Afcon 2019 tournament
#TotalAFCON2019 - HALFTIME:— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 17, 2019
🇹🇳 0-1 🇳🇬
An early goal from Odion Ighalo has given the #SuperEagles the lead over Tunisia as they go into the break of tonight's 3rd place playoff match. pic.twitter.com/dpe9WOJhWG
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #TUNNGA pic.twitter.com/x8KKuoveqR— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME | Tunisia - Nigeria 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #TUNNGA pic.twitter.com/LLCBRjFqYf— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019
End of the tournament for Ighalo
Sadly Ighalo pulls his hamstring. Ends his tournament with 5 goals. 👏🏾 #AFCON2019 #TUNNGA— |Bàbà|SäBaLî|🧘🏾♂ (@babafemi_FX) July 17, 2019
Khenissi makes way
SUBSTITUTION | Tunisia: F. CHAOUAT comes in for T. KHENISSI #TotalAFCON2019 #TUNNGA pic.twitter.com/ZnXyeXgUSl— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019
Is the green Nigeria jersey too heavy?
Thank God we didn't use that green jersey today.... Oh glory glory glory to thy Lord #AFCON2019— King Fomz (@Don_EsCaLanTe) July 17, 2019
Is everyone in Nigeria proud of this team?
#TUNNGR We can't beat everyone, even if you're a champion. Great displays so far by the #SuperEagles so far in this #AFCON2019. We didn't expect to get this far, we beat the defending champions, Cameron, then South Africa who beat the host and favorite, Egypt. A big kudos naija. pic.twitter.com/uKCENSOAbE— The Retired General 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@MartinsAniobi) July 17, 2019
This Nigerian team has improved
Are these the same boys that lost against Algeria ❓coz they sure are playing way way better than they played in the whole tournament #AFCON2019 #TUNNGR— Ebije (@Iam__EA) July 17, 2019
Super Eagles still have memories of the previous game
Am I the only one worried when we give away free kicks at the edge of the box??? #TUNNGR #AFCON2019— Patrick Akpakpan (@panditlord) July 17, 2019
Free-kick to Tunisia
19' | Tunisia 0-1 Nigeria— #AFCON2019 (@ourAfricanFooty) July 17, 2019
A freekick from a dangerous position from Wahbi Khazri is blocked by the war for a corner#AFCON2019 #TUNNGA
CLOSE!!
15’ Sassi is latest to go close as his shot flashes just wide. That was a good turn to displace his marker, but he just couldn’t direct his shot towards goal. Better from the Carthage Eagles.#JoyAFCON— Gary #JoyAFCON (@garyalsmith) July 17, 2019
Golden Boot: Ighalo in pole position
That was Ighalo's fifth goal at this year's tournament
Odion Ighalo has scored his 5th goal of the #AFCON2019#TotalAFCON2019 top scorer loading.. pic.twitter.com/oMZCkuTotV— Football Naija (@Football_Naija) July 17, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!!
Nigeria takes the lead through Ighalo. This is one of the fastest goals of the tournament. Collins eliminates his marker before playing a cross into the box, and after a miscommunication between the Tunisia defence, Ighalo says thank you with an easy tap in.
GOOOOAAAL | O. IGHALO scores a goal for Nigeria. Tunisia - Nigeria 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #TUNNGA pic.twitter.com/c1VvfZpusL— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019
Kick-off
Race for the Golden Boot
Who will win Afcon 2019 Golden Boot? Check out the candidates so far on goal.com.
Tunisian players to watch against Nigeria
Afcon 2019: Wahbi Khazri and other Tunisia players to watch for against Nigeria https://t.co/pkdBiGcWfc pic.twitter.com/F29jkmTlLc— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 17, 2019
NFF will not sack Rohr
Gernot Rohr will remain as Nigeria head coach, despite the country’s #AFCON2019 disappointment, according to the NFF boss!https://t.co/9nS3d2y53o pic.twitter.com/iXYk2p4KzO— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 17, 2019
In his own words: Patrick Pascal
Afcon 2019: Nigeria have forgotten about Algeria loss - Patrick Pascal https://t.co/LFaOLciYqY pic.twitter.com/4HiqToLDYM— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 17, 2019
Can Nigeria make seven from seven?
👕👕👕👕👕👕— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 17, 2019
🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉
Can the Super Eagles🇳🇬 make it 7️⃣ from 7️⃣ when they face Tunisia🇹🇳 on Wednesday night? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/r7KZSKWL6o
Predict the final score using #Afcon2019
🇹🇳🇳🇬— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 17, 2019
Less than 30 minutes to kickoff - drop your predictions 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/08VuAGNB4S
Starting XI: Tunisia v Nigeria
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #TUNNGA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/hpTRMopzDJ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019
The teams are here...
The Eagles 🦅 have landed at Al-Salam stadium ahead of #TUNNGA 🙌#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/GZvkRIiGGv— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019
The dressing rooms in pictures
The dressing rooms are set at Al-Salam stadium for the 3rd/4th place playoff tonight! 🤩 👕 #TUNNGA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/bl9jsfhV2r— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019