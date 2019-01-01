Starting XI: Mauritania v Angola
2019-06-29T14:18:47Z
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MTNANG #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/92bT0YrLAZ— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 29, 2019
The dressing rooms
2019-06-29T14:13:28Z
We can say that well kept dressing rooms are satisfying 😂👌#MTNANG #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/fijfQFZuci— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 29, 2019
Teams arrival
2019-06-29T14:11:50Z
📜Today's arrival checklist:#LesMourabitounes✅#PalancasNegras✅— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 29, 2019
All perfect..#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/VctwMhQFS4
WATCH: Adama Ba's interview with Caf
2019-06-29T14:07:01Z
🎙️ Before the game, Adama Ba speaks about Mauritania's chances in the next two games. 🇲🇷#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/eLmUPdPVz3— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 29, 2019
Hello Africa!
2019-06-29T14:03:51Z
Hi everyone, welcome to Saturday's live coverage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host throughout the day. Our first match sees Mauritania face Angola.