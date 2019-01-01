Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Egypt host Zimbabwe in Group A's opening match

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament gets underway tonight! Follow the match between Egypt and Zimbabwe LIVE on Goal, including reaction!

Updated
Trezeguet makes history

2019-06-21T20:47:14Z

Trezeguet will go down the history books as the first player to score the opening goal of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil. Congratulations to him

EGYPT TAKE THE LEAD!!

2019-06-21T20:41:43Z

Oh what a stunning finish! Egypt break the deadlock at the Cairo International Stadium. Sibanda finally beaten hands down after some poor defensive work by the Warriors. 

Billiat should have done better

2019-06-21T20:40:53Z

BIG CHANCE FOR ZIMBABWE!!

2019-06-21T20:38:13Z

Zimbabwe breaches the Egyptian defence for the first time tonight, but they can't put the ball into the back of the net. What a missed opportunity for the Warriors! Egypt should consider themselves very fortunate there. 

Missed the opening ceremony?

2019-06-21T20:26:17Z

Here is what went down earlier with the 2019 Afcon finals opening ceremony: 

Happy birthday Knowledge Musona

2019-06-21T20:22:08Z

Zimbabwe and Anderlecht striker Knowledge Musona is celebrating his birthday today! He's also leading the Zimbabwean attack against Egypt. Will he inspire the Warriors to victory? Let's wait and see... 

Salah fires over the crossbar

2019-06-21T20:17:49Z

Teenage Hadebe fails to play the ball to safety on the far side, and he allows Salah to dribble past him and enter the Warriors box. However, the Liverpool star fires his attempt over the top from an awkward angle. It is still Egypt 0-0 Zimbabwe. 

What are the fans saying about Sibanda?

2019-06-21T20:13:17Z

Oh what a series of saves!

2019-06-21T20:09:47Z

Zimbabwe goalkeeper Sibanda is really on top of his game in these early stages of the encounter. He has single-handedly denied some good goalscoring chances. The lanky goalkeeper has literally stood between Egypt and the opening goal! 

SIBANDA TO THE RESCUE!!

2019-06-21T20:02:52Z

Egypt with two great chances to take the lead but Zimbabwe's goalkeeper Sibanda pulls off two stunning saves to keep his team in the game. Salah got the first chance to test Sibanda before the goalkeeper tipped Mohsen's header over the crossbar! 

And we are off!

2019-06-21T20:00:51Z

We are underway at the Cairo International Stadium.  

All the 24 teams taking part at this year's Afcon finals

2019-06-21T19:58:35Z

Let's remind of the 24 teams that will be taking part in this year's Afcon tournament in Egypt:  

Ed Dove's interview from Cairo International Stadium

2019-06-21T19:56:45Z

Teams enter the pitch

2019-06-21T19:54:17Z

Both sets of players are making their way onto the pitch to get ready for the singing of the National Anthems. We are just a few minutes away from kick-off!   

All you need to know!!

2019-06-21T19:52:47Z

Afcon 2019 official ball

2019-06-21T19:49:50Z

The Numbers

2019-06-21T19:46:55Z

Check out the numbers behind Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening match between Egypt and Zimbabwe on Goal now. 

Head-to-head

2019-06-21T19:39:03Z

Egypt and Zimbabwe have met 14 times before. The Pharaohs have dominated this fixture with eight wins to Warriors' two while the other four matches ended in draws. Interestingly, the last time Zimbabwe beat Egypt was back on the 12th of September 1995. 

Hello Africa!!

2019-06-21T19:07:30Z

Good evening and welcome to Goal's Afcon 2019 Live Blog. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will your host throughout the tournament, starting with tonight's match between Egypt and Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium! 