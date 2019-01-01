Group F permutations
#AFCON2019 Grp F permutations:#Cameroon already in the last 16#Benin win or draw they progress. Lose out#Ghana win or draw they progress. Lose out#GuineaBissau must win to progress. Lose or draw they are out.— Nick Cavell BBC Africa (@BBC_NickCavell) July 2, 2019
RICHARD OFORI MAKES A SAVE!!
17’ Fingertips save, Richard Ofori saves a real situation at goal. 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
Good defensive work by Aidoo
14’ Timely intervention, Joseph Aidoo shows strength to stop his marker. 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
In numbers: Cameroon
WATCH: Can Cameroon🇨🇲 secure qualification to the next round with a win against Benin🇧🇯? #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ulSZSFZH1Y— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 2, 2019
GHANA ATTACK!!!
3’ A run at goal, Samuel Owusu surges forward but his final effort fails to find Kwabena Owusu. 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
More updates below...
#TOTALAFCON2019#EGYPT2019— Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie) July 2, 2019
Ismailia, July 02, 2019.#Benin 0-0 #Cameroon
KICK-OFF@CAF_Online #BENCMR#AllezLesLions #GoLions pic.twitter.com/Dpp64fs6G8
Kick-off
KICK OFF | The match Guinea-Bissau - Ghana has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #GNBGHA pic.twitter.com/arYmJNJMzb— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
KICK OFF | The match Guinea-Bissau - Ghana has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #GNBGHA pic.twitter.com/arYmJNJMzb— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Starting XI: Guinea-Bissau v Ghana
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #GNBGHA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ow7TOOc1QF— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Starting XI: Benin v Cameroon
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #BENCMR #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/yRvXfwIFua— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Cameroon are in the house
#IndomitableLions are roaring! 🔥— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/J7w4i1rLY5
Teams arrival
High spirited #LesÉcureuils aiming for historic moments🔥💪!#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/I1ZPQJrJqu— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Our Preview: Ghana v Guinea-Bissau
Afcon 2019: Ghana v Guinea-Bissau: Squad News & Match Preview https://t.co/O02YbWQCLI pic.twitter.com/E4bpyRtmqj— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 2, 2019