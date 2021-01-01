2021 AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 Bashundhara Kings - Mariners through as group leaders

The Mariners are through to the knockouts

ATK Mohun Bagan are through to the knock-out stage of the 2021 AFC Cup as they rallied back to hold a 10-man Bashundhara Kings 1-1 in their final Group D clash at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male, on Tuesday.

Jonathan Fernandes (28') put the Bangladeshi side ahead in the first half before team-mate Sushanto Tripura (45+2') was sent off at the stroke of half-time. David Williams (62') scored the equaliser to keep Bagan atop the group with seven points as the Kings finish second with five points.

Antonio Habas' men will now play in the Inter-zone play-off semi-finals that is slated for September 22, 2021.