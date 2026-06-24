Today's game between South Africa and Republic of Korea will kick-off at Jun 24, 2026, 9:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

South Africa vs South Korea is available to watch live in the United States on FS1, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo and UNIVERSO. Streaming options include Fubo and Peacock. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

South Africa take on South Korea in a winner-takes-all Group A fixture at Monterrey Stadium on June 25, with a place in the round of 32 on the line for both nations.

Bafana Bafana arrive at this match knowing the stakes could not be clearer. Beat South Korea and they advance to the knockout stage. Anything less and their 2026 World Cup campaign is over. Hugo Broos's side salvaged a vital point against Czechia on matchday two, with a late penalty keeping their hopes alive after a bruising 2-0 opening defeat to Mexico.

South Korea are in a stronger position but cannot afford complacency. Hong Myung-bo's side fell 1-0 to Mexico in Guadalajara on matchday two, meaning a draw will be enough to guarantee their passage through, but a defeat would leave them sweating on results elsewhere.

The Taeguk Warriors carry genuine quality. Son Heung-min leads the attack, Kim Min-jae anchors the defence, and Lee Kang-in provides the creative spark from midfield. This is a squad built around European-based talent with the experience to handle a must-win atmosphere.

For South Africa, the absence of Teboho Mokoena through suspension is a real problem. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder is the engine of this team, and Broos will need others to step up in his place. Oswin Appollis impressed against Czechia and will be expected to carry that form into the biggest game of Bafana Bafana's tournament.

Both teams have something to play for, and both carry enough quality to make this a genuinely open contest. A South Africa win would be one of the stories of the group stage.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch South Africa vs South Korea live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch South Africa vs Republic of Korea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hugo Broos names a projected XI of Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Maphosa Modiba; Sphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha; Thapelo Maseko, Iqraam Rayners, Oswin Appollis. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for South Africa, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Myung-Bo Hong's projected XI for South Korea reads: Seung-Gyu Kim; Han-Beom Lee, Min-Jae Kim, Gi-Hyuk Lee, Moon-Hwan Kim; In-Beom Hwang, Seung-Ho Paik, Jae-Sung Lee, Young-Woo Seol; Kang-In Lee, Heung-Min Son. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Taeguk Warriors.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

South Africa have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Czechia on June 18, secured by a late Teboho Mokoena penalty. Prior to that, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their World Cup opener on June 11. Their sole win in this five-match run came against Jamaica on June 6, a 1-0 victory in a friendly. South Africa scored two goals and conceded three across these five outings.

South Korea arrive with three wins from their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Mexico on June 19. Before that, they beat Czechia 2-1 on June 12 and thrashed Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 on May 31. Their two defeats in this period came in March friendlies against Austria and Ivory Coast. The Taeguk Warriors scored eight goals and conceded six across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between South Africa and South Korea is available in the current dataset. This section will be updated with historical meeting information when it becomes available.

Standings

In Group A, South Korea sit second heading into the final round of fixtures, while South Africa are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch South Africa vs Republic of Korea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: