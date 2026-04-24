Ekstraklasa - Ekstraklasa KGHM Zaglebie Arena

Today's game between Zaglebie Lubin and Termalica Nieciecza will kick-off at Apr 24, 2026, 12:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Zaglebie Lubin vs Termalica Nieciecza are listed below. The match is available to watch via beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect, with Fubo and Fanatiz also carrying coverage.

If you are travelling abroad and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN may allow you to connect through a server in your home country and watch as normal.

Zaglebie Lubin host Termalica Nieciecza at the KGHM Zaglebie Arena in Lubin in a Polish Ekstraklasa fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

Zaglebie sit fifth in the table and will want to bounce back after a difficult run of results. They have lost four of their last five league games, and the pressure is growing on a squad that looked capable of more earlier in the season.

The hosts' most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Legia Warszawa, a result that did little to ease concerns about their ability to hold ground in the top half. A home win here would go some way to steadying the ship.

Termalica Nieciecza arrive in a far more precarious position. Rooted to the bottom of the Ekstraklasa standings in 18th place, they are in a fight to preserve their top-flight status and have won just once in their last five outings.

That solitary win, a 3-2 victory over Piast Gliwice, now feels distant. Nieciecza have since lost back-to-back matches, including a 1-3 reverse against Wisla Plock last weekend, and they desperately need points on the road.

For all the details on how and where to catch this match live, read on.

How to watch Zaglebie Lubin vs Termalica Nieciecza with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Zaglebie Lubin, and no projected XI has been released ahead of this fixture.

Termalica Nieciecza are also without a published squad update at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup confirmed. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Zaglebie Lubin have struggled for consistency, recording one win, no draws, and four defeats across their last five Ekstraklasa outings. Their only victory in that run came against Radomiak Radom, a narrow 1-0 win on April 11. They have since lost to Legia Warszawa by the same scoreline and were beaten 3-1 by Arka Gdynia earlier in April. Zaglebie scored three goals and conceded five across those five matches, reflecting a side that has been hard to break down but unable to find the net with regularity.

Termalica Nieciecza have fared little better, picking up one win from five and losing the other four. Their 3-2 win over Piast Gliwice on April 6 stands as their only bright spot. Either side of that result, they were beaten 4-1 by Lech Poznan and 1-2 by Motor Lublin, and their most recent match ended in a 1-3 loss to Wisla Plock. Nieciecza scored seven goals in those five games but conceded nine, a defensive record that will concern their management.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 when Termalica Nieciecza hosted Zaglebie Lubin in the Ekstraklasa in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Zaglebie Lubin have won twice, while the sides have drawn twice and Nieciecza have not recorded a win. Zaglebie claimed a 2-1 victory at home in September 2021 and won 2-0 at Nieciecza in March 2022, giving them the stronger record in this matchup.

Standings

In the current Ekstraklasa table, Zaglebie Lubin are placed fifth while Termalica Nieciecza sit bottom in 18th position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Zaglebie Lubin vs Termalica Nieciecza today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: