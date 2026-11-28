Wyoming Cowboys vs Connecticut Huskies live streams

Wyoming Cowboys vs Connecticut Huskies kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Stakes are high in Laramie as UConn hits the road to face Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium for a critical late-season non-conference showdown. Both programs are scrapping for momentum and looking to bolster their résumés as the campaign reaches its final stretch. You can catch every snap live by streaming the game on Fubo, which offers a free trial to new users looking to tune in without missing a play.

UConn makes the grueling cross-country trip relying on an evolving offense that has shown flashes of big-play potential behind their core playmakers. To silence the hostile Wyoming crowd, the Huskies must establish an early rhythm on the ground and avoid the costly mistakes that plague them away from home. Defensively, Jim Mora's unit will need to stay disciplined against a physical Cowboys attack that thrives on controlling the clock in the thin mountain air.

Wyoming holds a distinct home-field advantage at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, where the altitude and vocal fanbase often rattle visiting opponents. The Cowboys lean heavily on a rugged rushing attack and a opportunistic defense designed to suffocate opposing drives. Keep a close eye on Wyoming's backfield to see if they can wear down the UConn defensive front and dictate the tempo from the opening drive onward.

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