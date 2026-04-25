Bundesliga - Bundesliga Volkswagen Arena

Today's game between Wolfsburg and Borussia Moenchengladbach will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 9:30 AM.

This Bundesliga match is available to watch live in the United States on ESPN Select. You can stream the match live through the ESPN platform by signing up via the link provided.

Wolfsburg host Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Volkswagen Arena in a Bundesliga fixture that carries real weight for the home side, who are fighting to escape the relegation zone.

The Wolves sit 17th in the table and are in desperate need of points. A 2-1 win over Union Berlin last weekend snapped a 12-game winless run, and captain Maximilian Arnold was visibly emotional after the final whistle — a sign of just how much pressure has been building inside the club.

That result offered a lifeline, but Wolfsburg's squad is stretched thin. A long injury list has complicated matters throughout the second half of the season, and Ralph Hasenhüttl's side will need another disciplined performance to back it up.

Moenchengladbach arrive in a steadier position, sitting 13th and clear of any relegation worries. Their recent form is inconsistent — one win in their last five — but they will fancy their chances against a Wolfsburg side still finding its footing.

The visitors are without striker Tim Kleindienst, who has been sidelined for an extended spell. Despite his absence, Kleindienst has spoken publicly about his determination to return in time to push for a place in Germany's World Cup squad — a subplot that adds a human dimension to Gladbach's injury concerns.

Wolfsburg's reported interest in bringing Niclas Füllkrug back to the Bundesliga from AC Milan underlines the club's awareness that firepower is needed, though that is a summer consideration rather than a matchday one.

Read on for full details on how to watch this Bundesliga fixture live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Wolfsburg vs Borussia Moenchengladbach with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Wolfsburg are without a significant number of first-team players. C. Santos, J. Seelt, M. Svanberg, Rogerio, K. Paredes, B. Dardai, M. Mueller, J. Wind, and P. Wimmer are all listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded. The projected XI includes K. Grabara in goal, with C. Eriksen, A. Zehnter, J. Maehle, and V. Souza among those expected to feature.

Moenchengladbach are also dealing with injuries, with J. Urbich, T. Kleindienst, N. N'Goumou, and T. Sippel all sidelined. No suspensions apply. The projected XI is led by M. Nicolas in goal, with N. Elvedi, R. Reitz, J. Castrop, and H. Tabakovic named among the starters. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Wolfsburg's last five Bundesliga matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory away at Union Berlin on April 18, ending a prolonged run without a win. Prior to that, they lost 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt and were beaten 6-3 by Bayer Leverkusen, a match in which they scored freely but conceded heavily. Across the five games, Wolfsburg scored seven goals and conceded nine. Their sole draw came in a 1-1 result against Hoffenheim in mid-March.

Moenchengladbach's last five matches returned one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at Mainz 05 on April 19. The only win in that run came against St. Pauli, a 2-0 result in mid-March. They drew 3-3 with FC Koeln and 2-2 with FC Heidenheim, conceding late in both games. Their sole defeat was a 1-0 loss at RB Leipzig on April 11. Gladbach scored nine goals and conceded seven across the five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 13, 2025, when Moenchengladbach hosted Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga — Wolfsburg won 3-1. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Wolfsburg have won three, Moenchengladbach have won two, and no match has ended in a draw. Wolfsburg also claimed a 5-1 home victory in January 2025, while Gladbach's last win at home came in the DFB-Pokal in December 2023.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Wolfsburg are 17th and Borussia Moenchengladbach are 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wolfsburg vs Borussia Moenchengladbach today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: