Wisconsin Badgers vs Michigan State Spartans kick-off time

3 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Camp Randall Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 5 matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan State Spartans. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 3, at 12:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Wisconsin vs Michigan State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using FOX One, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes BTN among its Pro and Elite plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to BTN to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Michigan State vs Wisconsin Preview

The Michigan State Spartans (2-2) face the Wisconsin Badgers (3-1) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon in College Football action.

Michigan State is looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling 31-13 to Nebraska in its Big Ten opener. The Spartans opened the season with wins over Toledo and Eastern Michigan before back-to-back losses to Notre Dame and Nebraska. Kicker Liam Boyd has been one of the team’s most reliable weapons, making eight field goals through four games, including four from 40-49 yards and a career-long 51-yarder. Michigan State now heads to Madison for its second road game of the season and its first visit to Camp Randall since 2019.

Wisconsin comes in on a three-game winning streak after rallying for a 24-20 victory at then-No. 13 Penn State. The Badgers trailed 20-10 entering the fourth quarter before scoring twice in the final four minutes, including a 72-yard touchdown reception by Jacob Harris with 1:13 remaining. Wisconsin has responded to a season-opening loss to Notre Dame with victories over Western Illinois, Eastern Michigan and Penn State. The Badgers are 2-0 at home this season and will host Michigan State as part of their Homecoming weekend.