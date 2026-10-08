Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs Missouri State Bears kick-off time

8 Oct 2026 - 19:00 Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 6 matchup between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Missouri State Bears. The game is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, October 8, at 18:00 p.m. CT (19:00 p.m. ET).

How to watch and live stream Western Kentucky vs Missouri State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using the CBS Sports app or directly through your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS Sports Network. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS Sports Network to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Western Kentucky vs Missouri State Preview

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-4) face the Missouri State Bears (1-3) at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday night in College Football action. WKU enters at 0-1 in Conference USA play, while Missouri State will be playing its first CUSA game of the season.

Western Kentucky is looking to rebound after a 34-13 loss at New Mexico State in its conference opener. Rodney Tisdale Jr. threw for 314 yards, while true freshman Jonathan Stafford Jr. caught 10 passes for a career-high 108 yards. The Hilltoppers finished with 349 yards of offense but were limited to 43 rushing yards and hurt by 84 penalty yards. WKU now returns home after playing four of its first five games on the road.

Missouri State has had extra time to prepare after last playing on Sept. 26, when it fell 34-24 at then-No. 22 SMU. The Bears stayed within striking distance for most of the game despite allowing 592 total yards, and they scored 14 fourth-quarter points before the Mustangs pulled away. Missouri State’s only victory so far came in a 48-14 home win over Lindenwood, while its three losses have come against Texas A&M, Marshall and SMU. Thursday’s matchup begins the Bears’ second season of Conference USA competition and their first trip to Bowling Green since 2005.