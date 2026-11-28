Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs Kennesaw State Owls live streams

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs Kennesaw State Owls kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 13:00 Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Conference positioning and late-season momentum drive the stakes as Kennesaw State hits the road to face Western Kentucky on November 28, 2026, with both programs fighting for crucial November leverage. Fans looking to catch every snap live can stream the action using Fubo, which offers a free trial to get new users signed up before kickoff.

The broadcast will be carried live exclusively on ESPN+, making it a straightforward matchup for cord-cutters hoping to stream the game without a traditional cable box. Viewers can easily access the feed through the ESPN app on smart TVs, mobile devices, and streaming sticks using a compatible internet connection.

Western Kentucky enters this late-season test relying on their high-tempo passing attack to pressure opposing secondaries, while Kennesaw State counters with a physical ground game designed to control the clock. As both coaching staffs dial up adjustments in a crucial conference battle, execution in the red zone will ultimately decide who secures this vital victory.

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