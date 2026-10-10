West Virginia Mountaineers vs Arizona Wildcats kick-off time

10 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Milan Puskar Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 6 matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Arizona Wildcats. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 10, at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. MST).

How to watch and live stream West Virginia vs Arizona

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on TNT. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Max, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet. You can also stream the game live through a variety of platforms, including Sling Orange, DirecTV and YouTube TV, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.