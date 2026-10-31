How to watch West Ham United Women vs Liverpool FC Women with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 8 1 Nov 2026 - 09:00 The Chigwell Construction Stadium

West Ham United Women host Liverpool FC Women at The Chigwell Construction Stadium in Dagenham in a Women's Super League fixture that carries real weight for both sides.

Rita Guarino's side come into this match in mixed form, sitting at the foot of the WSL table and in need of points to ease the pressure building around them.

West Ham's last league outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, though they did claim a WSL Cup win over Charlton Athletic just days later to show some resilience.

Gareth Taylor's Liverpool arrive in east London having drawn their most recent WSL match 2-2 with London City Lionesses, a result that continued a difficult run of form across all competitions.

The visitors sit two places above West Ham in the standings, but their own recent record offers little comfort, with defeats to Aston Villa and Manchester United in the weeks prior.

Both teams will be looking to build some consistency. This fixture represents a chance for either side to take a step in the right direction.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the action.

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