How to watch West Ham United vs Stoke City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 18 28 Nov 2026 - 10:00 London Stadium

West Ham United host Stoke City at the London Stadium this weekend in a Championship fixture that pits a struggling promotion favourite against one of the division's form sides.

Scott Parker's team sit 13th and are still waiting for their first win since he replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at the start of November. Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth extended a run of five league games without a victory.

Captain Jarrod Bowen has set the tone publicly. He has seven goals and seven assists in 17 league games, and he says the squad cannot lean on excuses about the demands of the division. "We just have to face up to the facts that we haven't been good enough," he said.

Stoke arrive in a very different mood under Mark Robins. They have won six of their last seven league matches, and their 2-1 win over Millwall on Tuesday made it five straight victories.

That run includes 1-0 against Birmingham City and 2-0 against Preston North End, and it has carried them up to second in the table.

A home defeat would leave West Ham even further from the play-off places, so Parker's side have clear motivation. Stoke will try to extend a streak that has made them one of the hardest teams to beat in the league.

Here is how to follow the game, including the kick-off time and TV channel and live stream details.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the broadcasters are confirmed.

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