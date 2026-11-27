Washington State Cougars vs San Diego State Aztecs live streams

Washington State Cougars vs San Diego State Aztecs kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 18:30 Martin Stadium

San Diego State visits Washington State in a crucial late-November clash with massive postseason positioning on the line. Both programs are fighting for vital late-season momentum as the calendar flips to the final weekend of the regular season. Fans looking to catch every snap can stream the action live using Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

The game will be broadcast nationally on The CW. Cord-cutters can easily stream the matchup live without a traditional cable subscription by using any device that supports The CW app, or by accessing the network through live TV streaming services carrying the channel.

Washington State brings its high-flying offensive attack into this matchup, leaning heavily on its dynamic quarterback to stress opposing secondaries. San Diego State counters with a physical, disciplined defense designed to disrupt timing and control the line of scrimmage. With both teams needing a statement victory to cap their campaigns, execution in the red zone will ultimately decide who secures the win.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

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