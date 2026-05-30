Today's game between Washington Spirit and Seattle Reign FC will kick-off at May 30, 2026, 6:30 PM.

Washington Spirit vs Seattle Reign FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Washington Spirit host Seattle Reign FC in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both sides arriving in contrasting form as the league season continues to take shape.

Adrian Gonzalez's Spirit have been one of the more consistent sides in the division recently, winning four of their last five matches to sit fourth in the standings. Their only slip came against San Diego Wave FC, a 2-1 defeat that snapped a strong run of results.

Seattle Reign, managed by Laura Harvey, occupy ninth place and arrive with ground to make up. Three defeats in their last five outings tell a difficult story, though a win at Boston Legacy FC last weekend offered a timely reminder of what they are capable of.

These two clubs have met frequently in recent seasons, and Washington have the better of the recent head-to-head record. The Spirit won when the sides met earlier this month, giving them confidence heading into this rematch.

For Seattle, a result here would do more than lift their position in the table. It would signal that their season still has real momentum behind it.

Below, you will find everything you need to know about where to watch Washington Spirit vs Seattle Reign FC, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs Seattle Reign FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Washington Spirit head coach Adrian Gonzalez has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Seattle Reign FC manager Laura Harvey is similarly without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been declared, and the projected XI is yet to be confirmed. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Washington Spirit arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to San Diego Wave FC on May 16, but before that they had strung together three consecutive wins, including a 4-0 victory over Kansas City Current and a 2-4 win away at Orlando Pride. Across the five matches, the Spirit have shown a clear ability to score goals, though their defensive record has been mixed.

Seattle Reign FC's recent form makes for tougher reading. They have won just one of their last five NWSL games, with three defeats and a draw making up the rest. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win away at Boston Legacy FC on May 23, but losses to Gotham FC, Washington Spirit, and Utah Royals have defined this run. The Reign kept just one clean sheet in that stretch, a goalless draw with Houston Dash.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 10, 2026, when Washington Spirit won 1-0 at Seattle Reign FC in an NWSL fixture. Looking at the last five head-to-head matches, Washington hold the upper hand, winning three of the five encounters. Seattle's only win in that run came in March 2024, a 1-0 home victory.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Washington Spirit currently sit fourth, while Seattle Reign FC are ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Washington Spirit vs Seattle Reign FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: