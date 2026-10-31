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NWSL
team-logoWashington Spirit
team-logoChicago Stars
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Watch Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Stars live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Washington Spirit vs Chicago Stars
Washington Spirit
Chicago Stars
NWSL

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Washington Spirit vs Chicago Stars in live NWSL action today.

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How to watch Washington Spirit vs Chicago Stars with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

United StatesFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
NWSL - Game Week 28

Washington Spirit host Chicago Stars in an NWSL regular season fixture with clear implications at both ends of the table.

Adrian Gonzalez's Spirit come into this match sitting third in the NWSL standings. Their recent form has been mixed, but a home fixture against the bottom side gives them a chance to consolidate their position in the top half.

Chicago Stars arrive in serious trouble. Martin Sjoegren's side sit 16th in the division and have lost all five of their last matches, a run that has left their season in a precarious state.

Spirit will point to their 3-0 win over Chicago Stars in September as evidence of their dominance in this fixture. That result was the most recent meeting between the sides and set the tone for what has been a one-sided rivalry in 2026.

For Chicago, this road trip offers little comfort on paper. Five consecutive defeats and a goal difference that reflects a team under real pressure make this a difficult ask against a side still chasing a top-three finish.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Spirit vs Chicago Stars.

Team news & squads

Washington Spirit vs Chicago Stars Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Gonzalez
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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