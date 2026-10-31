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How to watch Washington Spirit vs Chicago Stars with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

NWSL - Game Week 28 1 Nov 2026 - 17:00

Washington Spirit host Chicago Stars in an NWSL regular season fixture with clear implications at both ends of the table.

Adrian Gonzalez's Spirit come into this match sitting third in the NWSL standings. Their recent form has been mixed, but a home fixture against the bottom side gives them a chance to consolidate their position in the top half.

Chicago Stars arrive in serious trouble. Martin Sjoegren's side sit 16th in the division and have lost all five of their last matches, a run that has left their season in a precarious state.

Spirit will point to their 3-0 win over Chicago Stars in September as evidence of their dominance in this fixture. That result was the most recent meeting between the sides and set the tone for what has been a one-sided rivalry in 2026.

For Chicago, this road trip offers little comfort on paper. Five consecutive defeats and a goal difference that reflects a team under real pressure make this a difficult ask against a side still chasing a top-three finish.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Spirit vs Chicago Stars.

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