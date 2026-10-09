Washington Huskies vs Iowa Hawkeyes kick-off time

9 Oct 2026 - 21:00 Husky Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 6 matchup between the Washington Huskies and the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game is scheduled to kick off on Friday, October 9, at 6:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Washington vs Iowa

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using FOX One, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes FOX. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Washington vs Iowa Preview

The Washington Huskies (3-2) face the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) at Husky Stadium on Friday night in College Football action. The Big Ten matchup kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Washington is looking to stop a two-game losing streak after falling 25-21 at No. 18 USC. The Huskies led 21-10 in the third quarter before the Trojans scored the final 15 points, including a go-ahead fumble return for a touchdown. Demond Williams Jr. threw for 198 yards and a touchdown, while Brian Bonner rushed for 89 yards and Chris Lawson caught five passes for 82 yards. Washington drove into the USC red zone in the closing seconds but came up short on fourth down and now returns home seeking its first Big Ten victory.

Iowa also enters off a loss after falling 31-14 to No. 5 Ohio State. The Hawkeyes were held to 238 total yards, with Hank Brown throwing for 132 yards before leaving the game with an injury and Jeremy Hecklinski completing all five of his passes for 67 yards in relief. Iowa had opened the season with four straight wins, including a 20-19 road victory over Michigan, before running into the Buckeyes. The Hawkeyes are making their first trip to Seattle since 1963 and enter the weekend 1-1 in Big Ten play.