How to watch Vitoria vs Santos FC with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 37 29 Nov 2026 - 14:00

Vitoria host Santos at the Barradao on Sunday, November 29, in the penultimate round of the Brasileirao Serie A.

The hosts sit 13th in the table, and Lacerda's side arrive with confidence after a 5-2 win over Internacional in their last league outing. That result followed a 2-1 victory over Red Bull Bragantino, so Vitoria have won back-to-back games.

Santos are ninth on 50 points and still chasing a Copa Libertadores place. Cuca's side were beaten 2-0 by Gremio last time out, a game in which they dominated possession but could not beat goalkeeper Weverton.

That defeat also brought scrutiny off the pitch. Neymar, Gabigol, Philippe Coutinho, Rodinei and Arthur all turned up with bleached hair, and Neymar rejected claims of arrogance afterwards, saying the team simply lacked sharper finishing.

Vitoria have reason to feel comfortable in this fixture. They have won only once in the last five meetings, but Santos arrive with just one win in their last five league games, and the hosts have goals in their recent form.

Santos then host Botafogo on December 2 in the final round, so a result in Salvador matters for their top-half hopes.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow Vitoria vs Santos.

Official broadcast information for Vitoria vs Santos is not currently available. Details on the TV channel and live stream will be added once they are confirmed.

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