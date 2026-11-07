How to watch Vitoria de Guimaraes vs FC Porto with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

Liga Portugal - Game Week 11 8 Nov 2026 - 13:00 Estadio D. Afonso Henriques

FC Porto travel to the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques to face Vitoria de Guimaraes in Liga Portugal, with Francesco Farioli's side looking to maintain their grip at the top of the table.

Porto arrive in Guimaraes in commanding domestic form, sitting first in the Liga Portugal standings after a run that included a 4-1 Champions League victory over Napoli in midweek. That result, sealed at the Estadio do Dragao, underlined the quality Farioli has built across his 60 games in charge of the Dragons.

Vitoria, managed by Tiago Margarido, enter this fixture sitting 13th in the table. Their last outing ended in a goalless draw against Gil Vicente, and they will need a significant improvement to trouble a Porto side that has won four of their last five competitive matches.

Porto's midweek performance drew particular attention for their second-half dominance, with Napoli manager Massimiliano Allegri openly crediting Porto's bench depth and physical intensity as decisive factors in the result. Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund both spoke candidly about the damage Porto inflicted, with Hojlund admitting Napoli are in "a very dark place" following the defeat.

For Vitoria, the absence of Francisco Dias, Gui, and Juan Diego Castillo will test their squad depth against the league leaders. Porto, meanwhile, will be without Vasco Sousa but otherwise carry a near-full complement of options into the fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Vitoria de Guimaraes vs FC Porto, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

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