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Liga Portugal
team-logoVitoria de Guimaraes
Estadio D. Afonso Henriques
team-logoFC Porto
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Watch Vitoria de Guimaraes vs. FC Porto live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Vitoria de Guimaraes vs FC Porto
Vitoria de Guimaraes
FC Porto
Liga Portugal

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Vitoria de Guimaraes vs FC Porto in live Liga Portugal action today.

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Match Preview

crest
Liga Portugal - Game Week 11
Estadio D. Afonso Henriques

FC Porto travel to the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques to face Vitoria de Guimaraes in Liga Portugal, with Francesco Farioli's side looking to maintain their grip at the top of the table.

Porto arrive in Guimaraes in commanding domestic form, sitting first in the Liga Portugal standings after a run that included a 4-1 Champions League victory over Napoli in midweek. That result, sealed at the Estadio do Dragao, underlined the quality Farioli has built across his 60 games in charge of the Dragons.

Vitoria, managed by Tiago Margarido, enter this fixture sitting 13th in the table. Their last outing ended in a goalless draw against Gil Vicente, and they will need a significant improvement to trouble a Porto side that has won four of their last five competitive matches.

Porto's midweek performance drew particular attention for their second-half dominance, with Napoli manager Massimiliano Allegri openly crediting Porto's bench depth and physical intensity as decisive factors in the result. Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund both spoke candidly about the damage Porto inflicted, with Hojlund admitting Napoli are in "a very dark place" following the defeat.

For Vitoria, the absence of Francisco Dias, Gui, and Juan Diego Castillo will test their squad depth against the league leaders. Porto, meanwhile, will be without Vasco Sousa but otherwise carry a near-full complement of options into the fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Vitoria de Guimaraes vs FC Porto, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

Team news & squads

Vitoria de Guimaraes vs FC Porto Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Vitoria de Guimaraes crest
Vitoria de Guimaraes
VSC
Formation
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
4-3-3
team-logoLucas Furtadoteam-logoJ. Mendesteam-logoT. Borevkovicteam-logoT. StrataA. SidibeA. Sidibeteam-logoG. Silvateam-logoG. Nogueirateam-logoBeniteam-logoSamuteam-logoO. CamaraA. JakupovicA. JakupovicD. CostaD. CostaJ. KiwiorJ. KiwiorSouzaSouzaA. CostaA. CostaJ. BednarekJ. BednarekV. FroholdtV. FroholdtP. RosarioP. RosarioG. VeigaG. VeigaB. SainzB. Sainzteam-logoPepeS. AghehowaS. Aghehowa
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
4-2-3-1
Vitoria de Guimaraes

Starting XI

FC Porto

Manager

  • T. Margarido
  • F. Farioli

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