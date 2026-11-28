Virginia Tech Hokies vs Virginia Cavaliers live streams

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Virginia Cavaliers kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Lane Stadium

Commonwealth Cup bragging rights and late-November postseason positioning ignite the Commonwealth on November 28, 2026, as Virginia travels to Blacksburg to battle Virginia Tech. This storied ACC collision routinely delivers high-drama regional warfare, and fans looking to catch every snap without a traditional cable box can jump straight into the action using Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users.

The clash is broadcast nationwide exclusively on The CW, making it remarkably straightforward for cord-cutters to tune in live. Whether streaming through smart TVs, mobile devices, or dedicated streaming boxes, accessing The CW requires just a digital antenna in select markets or a live TV streaming service carrying the network.

Both programs enter this regular-season finale desperate to capture momentum on the recruiting trail and etch their names into the history of one of college football’s fiercest rivalries. Expect both coaching staffs to empty their playbooks in front of a deafening Lane Stadium crowd as these traditional foes trade blows deep into the Virginia evening.

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