Virginia Tech Hokies vs Pittsburgh Panthers kick-off time

2 Oct 2026 - 19:00 Lane Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 5 matchup between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Pittsburgh Panthers. The game is scheduled to kick off on Friday, October 2, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch and live stream Pittsburgh vs Virginia Tech

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPN. They also ingest everything available, including this and many other college football games, on ESPN Unlimited.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Pittsburgh vs Virginia Tech Preview

The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0) face the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-0) at Lane Stadium on Friday night in College Football action.

Pittsburgh hits the road for the first time this season after a 59-0 rout of Bucknell. Quarterback Mason Heintschel threw for 403 yards and six touchdowns without an interception as the Panthers set school records with 766 total yards, 574 passing yards and eight touchdown passes. Pitt has also been strong defensively, ranking among the nation’s leaders against the run while allowing very little on the ground through four games. The Panthers are 1-0 in ACC play and have won three of their past four meetings with Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech stayed unbeaten with a 21-14 comeback win at Boston College in its conference opener. The Hokies trailed 14-6 in the fourth quarter before Ethan Grunkemeyer connected with Marlion Jackson for a touchdown and Jeffrey Overton Jr. broke free for a 76-yard go-ahead score. Overton finished with 209 rushing yards, while Virginia Tech’s defense kept the game within reach until the offense broke through late. The Hokies are 4-0 for the first time since 2017 and now return to Lane Stadium after back-to-back road victories.