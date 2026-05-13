LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio de la Ceramica

Today's game between Villarreal and Sevilla will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 1:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Villarreal vs Sevilla are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch this LaLiga match live on Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, or ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside the United States and want to access your usual streaming services, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you get around geo-restrictions and watch the game from abroad.

Villarreal host Sevilla at the Estadio de la Ceramica in a LaLiga fixture that means very different things to the two clubs sharing the pitch. Third-placed Villarreal are pushing hard for a Champions League berth, while Sevilla arrive in the bottom half of the table fighting to stay out of trouble.

Villarreal have been one of the more reliable sides in Spain across the second half of the season. They head into this game with three wins from their last five LaLiga outings, and their 5-1 demolition of Levante earlier this month showed just how potent they can be when the attacking play clicks.

The visit of Sevilla comes with added intrigue off the pitch. The Andalusian club are in the middle of a turbulent period, with a takeover bid led by former Spain captain Sergio Ramos attracting significant attention. Sporting director Monchi has confirmed that Ramos wants to be at the heart of all future decision-making at the club.

On the pitch, Sevilla's form has been inconsistent. Back-to-back defeats to Osasuna and Levante in late April left Garcia Pimienta's side exposed, though a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad last weekend offered some relief. They also beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 earlier in the run, proof that this squad is capable of producing on its day.

At 13th in the table, Sevilla are not in immediate danger, but three points on the road would do plenty for confidence and positioning as the season draws to a close.

Villarreal will sense an opportunity to close the gap on whoever sits above them and cement their place among the European elite next season. Gerard Moreno leads the line for the hosts, and the Ceramica crowd will expect their side to take control.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Villarreal vs Sevilla live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Villarreal vs Sevilla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Villarreal are without A. Perez and J. Foyth through injury, with no suspensions reported in the squad. Their projected XI reads: A. Tenas; S. Cardona, R. Marin, R. Veiga, S. Mourino; T. Buchanan, T. Partey, A. Gonzalez, S. Comesana; T. Oluwaseyi, G. Moreno.

Sevilla are missing Marcao through injury, and no suspensions are listed for the travelling side. Their projected XI is: O. Vlachodimos; J. Carmona, G. Suazo, K. Salas, A. Castrin; R. Vargas, L. Agoume, C. Ejuke, N. Gudelj; N. Maupay, I. Romero. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

Form

Villarreal head into this fixture with a W3-D1-L1 record from their last five LaLiga games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at home to Mallorca on May 10, following a 5-1 thrashing of Levante the previous weekend. They also beat Celta Vigo 2-1 and Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in that stretch. Their only defeat in the run came at Athletic Bilbao earlier in April, and they have shown a consistent ability to score across the sequence.

Sevilla arrive with a W2-D0-L3 record from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win at Espanyol on May 9, and they also beat Real Sociedad 1-0 on May 4. Three defeats to Osasuna, Levante, and Atletico Madrid sit alongside those wins, though the 2-1 victory over Atletico stands out as a result of genuine quality. Sevilla have scored six goals and conceded six across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on September 23, 2025, when Villarreal won 2-1 away at Sevilla in LaLiga. Before that, Villarreal beat Sevilla 4-2 at the Ceramica in May 2025, a result that underlined their dominance in this fixture. Across the last five competitive meetings, Villarreal hold the stronger record with three wins to Sevilla's none, with one draw also recorded. The only match in that span that did not produce a winner was a 1-1 draw at the Sanchez-Pizjuan in December 2023.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Villarreal sit third while Sevilla are placed 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Villarreal vs Sevilla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: