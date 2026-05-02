LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio de la Ceramica

Today's game between Villarreal and Levante will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 8:00 AM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Villarreal vs Levante are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the match live on Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, or ESPN Select.

Villarreal host Levante at the Estadio de la Ceramica in a LaLiga fixture that could not carry more contrasting weight for the two sides. The Yellow Submarine sit third in the table, pushing hard for a Champions League place in the final weeks of the season. Levante arrive in 19th, fighting to avoid dropping out of the division.

Villarreal have been one of the more consistent sides in Spain across the second half of the campaign. Marcelino's squad beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 on the road in April and followed that with a 2-1 home win over Celta Vigo last weekend, keeping them firmly in the European conversation.

They are not without problems, though. A 1-0 defeat at Girona earlier this month was a reminder that this side can be vulnerable, and a clutch of injury absences means Marcelino will need to manage his resources carefully.

Levante come into this match with back-to-back LaLiga wins behind them, beating Sevilla 2-0 and Getafe 1-0 in successive fixtures. That form gives them reason for belief, but the table tells a harder story. Three points here would be a genuine lifeline.

Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw at Espanyol, so the momentum from those consecutive victories has stalled slightly. Levante will need to rediscover that sharpness on the road if they are to cause problems at the Ceramica.

This is a game where the stakes are clear: Villarreal need the win to keep pace with the Champions League places, while Levante need it to survive. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this LaLiga match live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Villarreal vs Levante with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Villarreal head into this match with four players unavailable through injury: P. Cabanes, S. Mourino, T. Buchanan, and J. Foyth are all sidelined. There are no suspensions reported in the squad. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Levante are missing U. Elgezabal through injury, with no suspensions to report. As with Villarreal, no projected XI has been confirmed, and the squad picture will be updated as kick-off approaches.

Form

Villarreal go into this fixture with a W3-D1-L1 record across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over Celta Vigo on April 26, and they also beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 away from home on April 12. A draw at Real Oviedo, finishing 1-1, sits between those two wins, while their only defeat in the run was a 1-0 loss at Girona. Villarreal have scored seven goals and conceded three across those five games, with three consecutive unbeaten results heading into this fixture.

Levante arrive with a W3-D1-L1 record from their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent match ended goalless away at Espanyol on April 27, halting a run of back-to-back wins against Sevilla, whom they beat 2-0 on April 23, and Getafe, beaten 1-0 on April 13. Their only defeat in the stretch came at Real Sociedad, who won 2-0. A 4-2 win over Real Oviedo in March was their most productive performance in the run. Levante scored seven goals and conceded two across the four matches where goals were recorded.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent competitive meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Levante hosted Villarreal in LaLiga and lost 1-0. Before that, the sides met in a pre-season friendly in August 2022, with Villarreal winning 3-1. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Villarreal hold the stronger record, with three wins to Levante's one and one draw, including a 5-0 LaLiga win at the Ceramica in January 2022.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Villarreal sit third while Levante are placed 19th, with the visitors arriving in the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Villarreal vs Levante today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: