LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio de la Ceramica

Today's game between Villarreal and Atletico Madrid will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 3:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid live on Fubo or ESPN Select. The TV channel and live stream options for this LaLiga fixture are listed below.

Villarreal host Atletico Madrid at the Estadio de la Ceramica in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch. Third place is on the line for the Yellow Submarine, while Atletico arrive knowing that a Champions League berth remains within reach from fourth.

Marcelino's Villarreal have been one of the more compelling sides in Spain across the second half of the campaign, but the last two weeks have introduced some doubt. Back-to-back defeats — including a 3-2 loss at Sevilla — have taken the edge off what was building into a strong finish, and a home crowd that expected to be celebrating could instead find itself anxious.

Atletico Madrid come into this game in a more settled mood, at least on the pitch. Diego Simeone's side beat Girona 1-0 last weekend to maintain their grip on fourth, and their away record has given them a platform to push for something more. The visitors have won three of their last five across all competitions and carry genuine belief into this trip north.

The emotional backdrop around Atletico has been significant. Antoine Griezmann said his farewell to the Metropolitano faithful last Sunday, recording his 100th assist for the club before confirming his summer move to MLS side Orlando City. The Frenchman issued an apology for his previous departure to Barcelona and was given a send-off befitting his status at the club. His exit leaves a creative void that Simeone will need to fill.

Off the field, Simeone himself has been candid about the mental demands of top-level management, drawing a parallel with Pep Guardiola's decision to step back from Manchester City. The Atletico boss described the relentless cycle of high-stakes football as a snowball that never stops — words that carry added weight as his squad navigates a congested run-in with several key players unavailable.

For Villarreal, this is a chance to reassert their credentials and protect third place before the final round of fixtures. A win would go a long way toward securing Champions League football, and the Estadio de la Ceramica has been a fortress for stretches of this season.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Marcelino Garcia names a projected XI that includes Arnau Tenas in goal, with a back four of Alfonso Pedraza, Renato Veiga, Pau Navarro, and Santiago Mourino. Pape Gueye, Daniel Parejo, and Alberto Moleiro form the midfield, with Nicolas Pepe, Georges Mikautadze, and Tajon Buchanan ahead of them. Santi Comesana and Juan Foyth are both absent through injury, while no suspensions affect the hosts.

Diego Simeone has a significantly depleted squad to work with. Nico Gonzalez, Johnny Cardoso, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo Mendoza, Julian Alvarez, Jose Gimenez, and Pablo Barrios are all out through injury, and Robin Le Normand is suspended. The projected XI places Juan Musso in goal behind a back four of Matteo Ruggeri, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, and Marcos Llorente, with Koke, Obed Vargas, Giuliano Simeone, and Alejandro Baena in midfield, and Ademola Lookman and Antoine Griezmann leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Villarreal arrive at this fixture with two wins and two defeats from their last five LaLiga outings, along with one draw. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 home defeat to Rayo Vallecano, which followed a 2-3 loss at Sevilla. Those back-to-back defeats sit in contrast to the form that preceded them — a 5-1 thrashing of Levante and a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo showed the attacking threat Villarreal carry when they are clicking. The side has scored ten goals across the five matches but conceded nine, a defensive record that will concern Marcelino heading into this contest.

Atletico Madrid have won three of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Girona in LaLiga, which came after back-to-back wins over Osasuna and Valencia either side of a 1-0 defeat at Celta Vigo. A 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League also sits in that sequence. Simeone's side have kept two clean sheets across the five games and conceded just two goals in total, giving them a defensive platform that contrasts sharply with Villarreal's recent vulnerability.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in September 2025, when Atletico Madrid beat Villarreal 2-0 at the Metropolitano in LaLiga. That result continued a pattern of tight contests between the sides — the previous two meetings both ended level, with a 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano in January 2025 and a 2-2 draw at the Estadio de la Ceramica in August 2024. Across the last five recorded fixtures, Atletico hold a slight edge, though Villarreal have shown they are capable of taking points from their opponents on home soil.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Villarreal sit third and Atletico Madrid are placed fourth, making this a direct contest between two sides fighting for the same Champions League positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: