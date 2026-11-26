How to watch Venezuela U17 vs Mexico U17 with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo United Kingdom DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 27 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Venezuela U17 host Mexico U17 in Group K of the World Cup U17, with top spot in the standings on the line. The venue and city have not yet been confirmed.

Venezuela arrive in strong form. They beat Romania U17 1-0 in their latest outing, and they also edged Cameroon U17 2-1 before that.

Those results have lifted them to second in the group. A third straight win would put real pressure on the leaders.

Mexico sit first, and the table looks very different from a week ago. They beat Romania U17 1-0, then thrashed Cameroon U17 4-0 in their most recent match.

That recovery steadied a campaign that had swung between extremes, including a 5-0 defeat to Portugal U17 and a 2-2 draw with Argentina U17. Two clean sheets in a row suggest the defence has settled.

The two sides last met at this level in 2023, when they shared a 2-2 draw. Here is how to follow the latest chapter, including kick-off time, TV channel and live stream details.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the rights holders are confirmed.

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