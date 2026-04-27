Today's game between Velez Sarsfield and Union will kick-off at Apr 27, 2026, 5:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Velez Sarsfield vs Union are listed below. Fanatiz is the broadcaster carrying this Liga Profesional fixture, offering a live stream for subscribers.

Velez Sarsfield host Union in a Liga Profesional clash that carries genuine weight at both ends of the Clausura Group A table. Both sides sit level at the top of that group, making this a direct meeting between two teams with early-season points to protect.

Velez arrive at this fixture in mixed form. A goalless draw with San Lorenzo in their most recent Liga Profesional outing followed back-to-back wins, including a 1-0 victory over Central Cordoba de Santiago, but defeats to Gimnasia Mendoza and Lanus earlier in the run show a side that has not yet found full consistency.

Union come into this game having lost their last two league matches. A 3-2 defeat to Newell's Old Boys and a 2-1 loss to Estudiantes have dented their momentum, and they will need a sharper performance to take anything from a Velez side playing at home.

The home side's attacking threat was on show in the Copa Argentina, where they put four past Deportivo Armenio. Whether that cutting edge translates into league football against a Union defence that has been shipping goals recently is the central question.

Union did show they can win games, beating Deportivo Riestra 2-0 in the Liga Profesional and Agropecuario 2-0 in the Copa Argentina within this five-match stretch. The challenge is stringing results together.

With both clubs sharing top spot in Clausura Group A, three points here could prove decisive in shaping the group's direction. Read on for full details on how to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Union live.

How to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Union with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either side ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for Velez Sarsfield at this stage, and no probable lineup has been provided. Union are in the same position, with no injury or suspension information confirmed. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off for both clubs.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Velez Sarsfield have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw against San Lorenzo in the Liga Profesional on April 20. Earlier in the run, they beat Central Cordoba de Santiago 1-0 and thrashed Deportivo Armenio 4-1 in the Copa Argentina, though losses to Gimnasia Mendoza (3-2) and Lanus (0-1) show their league form has been uneven. Across those five games, Velez scored seven goals and conceded five.

Union have taken two wins from their last five matches, against two draws and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-2 loss to Newell's Old Boys on April 17, following a 2-1 defeat to Estudiantes. Their wins came against Deportivo Riestra (2-0) and Agropecuario (2-0) in the Copa Argentina. Union scored eight goals across the five matches and conceded eight, reflecting a side that can score but has struggled defensively.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 7, 2024, when Union beat Velez Sarsfield 1-0 in the Liga Profesional. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Velez hold the stronger record, winning two and losing two with one draw. Velez's victories were particularly emphatic, including a 4-0 win in September 2021 and a 4-1 result in the Copa de la Liga Profesional in April of that year.

Standings

In the Apertura Group A standings, Velez Sarsfield sit third while Union are eighth. In the Clausura Group A, both clubs are level in first position heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: