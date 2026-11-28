How to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Independiente with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
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- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Match Preview
Velez Sarsfield host Independiente in a Liga Profesional fixture. The venue and kick-off time have not yet been confirmed.
Velez arrive under Guillermo Barros Schelotto with a mixed recent run. They beat Gimnasia Mendoza 1-0 and thrashed Central Cordoba de Santiago 5-0 away, then drew 2-2 with San Lorenzo and lost 2-0 to Union.
Their latest outing, a 2-2 scoreline against Belgrano, was recorded as a win. They sit third in both Group A tables this season.
Independiente, led by Jadson Viera, come in with more momentum. They won 2-1 at Argentinos Juniors on November 21 and beat Deportivo Riestra 2-1 the previous time out.
That followed a 1-1 draw with Defensa y Justicia and a 1-0 defeat to Boca Juniors. They are fifth in the Apertura Group A table and sixth in the Clausura Group A table.
Velez have the recent edge in this fixture. They won 1-0 on August 3 in the Liga Profesional.
Here is what we know about how to follow the game, along with the numbers behind it.
Team news & squads
Velez Sarsfield vs Independiente Probable lineups
Manager
- G. Barros Schelotto