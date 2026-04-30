Today's game between Velez Sarsfield and Gimnasia y Tiro will kick-off at Apr 30, 2026, 8:15 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Velez Sarsfield vs Gimnasia y Tiro are listed below. Fubo, TyC Sports, and Fanatiz are all carrying this Copa Argentina fixture, giving viewers in different regions a range of ways to watch live.

Velez Sarsfield host Gimnasia y Tiro in the Copa Argentina, with the Fortin looking to use the cup competition to build momentum after a mixed run of Liga Profesional results.

Velez arrive at this fixture having drawn their last two league outings. A 2-2 draw with Union on April 27 followed a goalless stalemate against San Lorenzo, and while back-to-back wins before that showed promise, consistency has proved elusive in recent weeks.

Their Copa Argentina form offers a brighter picture. Velez put four past Deportivo Armenio in their last cup outing, and they will expect to carry that attacking intent into this round against lower-division opposition.

Gimnasia y Tiro arrive from the Primera Nacional and have had a difficult month. They lost 2-1 to Tristan Suarez on April 26 and were beaten 2-0 by Chacarita Juniors earlier in April, leaving their league form under pressure heading into this cup tie.

Their most recent Copa Argentina result was a 0-0 draw with Gimnasia Mendoza that they won on other terms, so Gimnasia y Tiro have shown they can compete in the competition. Holding a Primera Nacional side to a blank sheet and advancing is a different proposition to facing top-flight opposition, though.

Velez will carry the weight of expectation at home, and Gimnasia y Tiro will need a disciplined performance to cause an upset. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Argentina fixture live.

How to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Gimnasia y Tiro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Velez Sarsfield ahead of this Copa Argentina tie. There are no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been provided at this stage.

Gimnasia y Tiro are in the same position, with no injury or suspension information confirmed for the away squad. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off for both clubs.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Velez Sarsfield have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Union in the Liga Profesional on April 27. Earlier in the run, they beat Central Cordoba de Santiago 1-0 and thrashed Deportivo Armenio 4-1 in the Copa Argentina, though a 3-2 loss to Gimnasia Mendoza shows their form has not been entirely smooth. Velez have scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded five, reflecting a side with attacking output but occasional defensive vulnerability.

Gimnasia y Tiro have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Tristan Suarez in the Primera Nacional on April 26. They also lost 2-0 to Chacarita Juniors earlier in April, while their sole win in this stretch came via a 0-0 Copa Argentina draw with Gimnasia Mendoza that they progressed from. Gimnasia y Tiro scored three goals and conceded six across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for the last five meetings between Velez Sarsfield and Gimnasia y Tiro.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Gimnasia y Tiro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: