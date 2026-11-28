Vanderbilt Commodores vs Tennessee Volunteers live streams

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Tennessee Volunteers kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 19:00 FirstBank Stadium, Nashville

In-state hostilities boil over in Nashville as Tennessee makes the short trip to Vanderbilt for a high-stakes regular-season finale carrying major SEC implications and postseason positioning. The annual battle for instate bragging rights regularly delivers chaotic November drama, and fans looking to catch every snap can stream the action live with a free trial on Fubo.

Television coverage for the clash belongs exclusively to ESPN, making it straightforward for cord-cutters to tune in without a traditional cable box. You can stream the broadcast across smart TVs, streaming sticks, tablets, and mobile devices using any compatible app that carries the network.

Both programs enter this rivalry showdown eager to cap their campaigns with a statement victory that resonates on the recruiting trail. Tennessee relies on its explosive offensive scheme and relentless pass rush to overwhelm opponents, while Vanderbilt looks to lean on disciplined execution and innovative play-calling to pull off another signature home upset in this fierce SEC series.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

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