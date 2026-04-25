LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Mestalla

Today's game between Valencia and Girona will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 12:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Valencia vs Girona are listed below. Depending on your location, coverage may vary, so check local listings to confirm availability in your region.

Valencia host Girona at Estadio Mestalla in LaLiga, with both sides sitting close together in the table and desperate for points in the second half of the season.

Valencia have endured a difficult run of results and arrive into this match with real urgency. Three defeats in their last five league games have left them looking anxiously over their shoulder, and Carlos Corberan's side need a response at home.

Girona, meanwhile, have been inconsistent themselves. A heavy defeat to Real Betis last time out interrupted a sequence that included a creditable draw at Real Madrid and a win over Villarreal, leaving Michel's side in need of a steadying result.

The hosts will lean on the energy of Mestalla, where the crowd can be a genuine factor. Valencia have shown they can perform at this level, but they have been fragile away from their best, and clean sheets have been hard to come by.

Girona bring quality in wide areas and in midfield, and their projected lineup suggests they will look to press and transition quickly. They have the personnel to hurt Valencia on the counter.

With both teams separated by just one place in the standings, this is a match neither can afford to treat lightly. Three points could prove significant by the end of the campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Valencia vs Girona live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Valencia vs Girona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Valencia are without several players through injury. Dimitri Foulquier, Thierry Correia, Uros Nunez, Mouctar Diakhaby, and Jon Agirrezabala are all sidelined. No suspensions are listed. The projected XI features Stole Dimitrievski in goal, with a lineup that includes Ruben Saravia, Jose Gaya, Pepelu, Cristhian Tarrega, Filipe Ugrinic, Diego Lopez, Guillem Rodriguez, Largie Ramazani, Umar Sadiq, and Luis Beltran.

Girona also carry injury concerns into this fixture. Cristhian Portu, Marc ter Stegen, Juan Carlos, Donny van de Beek, and Vaclav Vanat are unavailable. No suspensions are listed for the away side. Girona's projected XI is expected to line up with Paulo Gazzaniga, Daley Blind, Abel Ruiz, Valery Reis, Arnau Martinez, Axel Witsel, Amir Ounahi, Viktor Tsigankov, Ivan Martin, Fran Beltran, and Claudio Echeverri.

Form

Valencia have taken one point from their last five LaLiga matches, recording one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their only victory in that run came away at Sevilla, where they won 2-0. They drew 1-1 with Mallorca most recently, and suffered defeats to Elche (1-0), Celta Vigo (3-2), and Real Oviedo (1-0). Valencia have scored five goals and conceded six across those five games, and have not kept a clean sheet in their last three outings.

Girona have two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five LaLiga fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 3-2 loss to Real Betis. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Real Madrid, beat Villarreal 1-0, lost 1-0 to Osasuna, and defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-0. Girona have scored eight goals and conceded seven across that five-match stretch, with the 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao standing as their strongest performance in the run.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in October 2025, when Girona beat Valencia 2-1 at home in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the competition, Girona hold an edge with two wins to Valencia's one, with two draws also recorded. The five meetings have produced 13 goals in total, with both sides showing a capacity to score across this fixture.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Girona sit 13th and Valencia are one place below them in 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Valencia vs Girona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: