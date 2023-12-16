How to watch the La Liga match between Valencia and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of two straight defeats in La Liga, Valencia look to change their fortunes when they host an already struggling FC Barcelona side.

Valencia have won just one game in their previous five matches with three defeats and one draw. Two late goals from Girona helped them defeat Valencia while Getafe also scored a late goal to break the deadlock and snatch a point from Saturday's hosts. With Barcelona struggling themselves, Valencia would be vying to add more misery to their campaign with three points.

The reigning champions have been suffering from confidence issues according to manager Xavi as Barcelona registered a shambolic defeat against Antwerp in the UCL midweek.

Hoping to revive their campaign and bridge the gap at the summit, Barcelona will know the importance of winning this fixture and reviving their campaign especially after the 4-2 defeat to Girona in La Liga last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Valencia vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: December 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio de Mestalla

Valencia will welcome FC Barcelona to the Estadio de Mestalla with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The La Liga fixture will be available to watch on ESPN+, Fubo, and ESPN Deportes in the USA.

Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Valencia team news

Experienced defender Jose Gaya and Andre Almeida are in the treatment room with a muscle problem and back issue, respectively.

Javi Guerra and Gabriel Paulista were handed marching orders in Valencia's defeat to Getafe and the duo will miss out from the eleven.

Valencia predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Correia, Mosquera, Diakhaby, Gasiorowski; Foulquier, Guillamon, Pepelu, Perez; Lopez, Duro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero Defenders: Diakhaby, Ozkacar, Paulista, Mosquera, Vazquez, Correia, Foulquier Midfielders: Guillamon, Pepelu, Guerra, Almeida, Amallah, Gonzalbez, Perez, Canos Forwards: Duro, Yaremchuk, Mari, Lopez

Barcelona team news

Inaki Pena will continue his stint in between the sticks with German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen ruled out because of his back problem.

The visitors will be without Inigo Martinez and Marcos Alonso in defense while La Masia graduate Gavi remains out for the remainder of the campaign.

Robert Lewandowski has been shambolic in front of goal and the Polish striker would want to get his goal scoring touch back but Ferran Torres would be vying to start ahead of the veteran especially after the Spaniard's goal in the UCL.

Barcelona predicted XI: Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Cancelo; Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix



Position Players Goalkeepers: Peña, Astralaga, Kochen Defenders: Cancelo, Balde, Araujo, Christensen, Kounde, Cubarsí, Fort Midfielders: Pedri, Romeu, Roberto, Gündogan, Casadó, López, Garrido Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Félix, Yamal, Alarcón, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5 Mar 2023 Barcelona 1-0 Valencia La Liga 30 Oct 2022 Valencia 0-1 Barcelona La Liga 20 Feb 2022 Valencia 1-4 Barcelona La Liga 18 Oct 2021 Barcelona 3-1 Valencia La Liga 3 May 2021 Valencia 2-3 Barcelona La Liga

