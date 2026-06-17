World Cup - Grp. K Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Uzbekistan and Colombia will kick-off at Jun 17, 2026, 10:00 PM.

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Uzbekistan vs Colombia is available to watch live in the United States on FS1, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. Both channels are accessible via Fubo, which also streams the match directly through its platform. Peacock carries Spanish-language streaming for all 104 World Cup matches. The TV channel and live stream options for this fixture are listed below.

Uzbekistan and Colombia meet at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 17 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K opener. It is a fixture that carries enormous weight for both nations before they have even kicked a ball in North America.

For Uzbekistan, this is history. The White Wolves arrive as the first Central Asian nation ever to qualify for the World Cup, a breakthrough that sparked celebrations across Tashkent and rewarded years of continental progress. Fabio Cannavaro, the World Cup-winning Italian defender turned coach, has been tasked with preparing the squad for the grandest stage of all.

Colombia come in as the group's top seeds and the side with the clearest pedigree. Néstor Lorenzo's team finished third in CONMEBOL qualifying behind only Argentina and Ecuador, scoring 28 goals across the campaign. Los Cafeteros missed the 2022 tournament entirely, and that absence has sharpened their appetite.

The attacking threat Colombia carry is substantial. James Rodríguez will pull the strings from a central playmaker role, while Luis Díaz provides explosive width. Jhon Arias and Jefferson Lerma complete a midfield unit built for vertical, high-tempo football.

Uzbekistan will not simply absorb pressure and hope for the best. Cannavaro has built a compact, disciplined defensive structure around Abdukodir Khusanov, with Eldor Shomurodov leading the line as the focal point of their attack. The White Wolves can hurt teams on the counter.

With Portugal and DR Congo also in Group K, neither side can afford a stumble on Matchday 1. Three points here could define the trajectory of an entire campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fabio Cannavaro names a strong Uzbekistan side, with Utkir Yusupov in goal behind a back four of Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Farrukh Sayfiev. Oston Urunov and Otabek Shukurov anchor the midfield, with Abbosbek Fayzullayev and Akmal Mozgovoy providing creativity either side of Sherzod Nasrulloev. Eldor Shomurodov leads the attack. Jaloliddin Masharipov is listed as injured and does not feature in the projected XI.

Néstor Lorenzo has no injury or suspension concerns for Colombia. Camilo Vargas starts in goal, with Davinson Sanchez, Daniel Munoz, Johan Mojica, and Jhon Lucumi forming the back four. Richard Rios and Jefferson Lerma sit in midfield, with Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez, and Jhon Arias operating in the attacking band behind striker Luis Suarez.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 10 J. Masharipov Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Uzbekistan head into this fixture with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands on June 8, and they lost 2-0 to Canada earlier in June. On the positive side, they beat Gabon 3-1 and claimed a victory over Venezuela, while drawing 2-2 with China in January. Across those five games, the White Wolves scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Colombia arrive in considerably stronger shape, winning three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Jordan on June 7, following a 3-1 victory against Costa Rica at the start of the month. A 3-0 defeat of Australia last November also stands out from the run. Their two defeats came against France, who won 3-1, and Croatia, who won 2-1, both in March. Colombia scored nine goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





Uzbekistan and Colombia have no recorded previous meetings. This World Cup Group K fixture at the Estadio Azteca on June 17, 2026, will be the first competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group K, Colombia currently sit in first place, while Uzbekistan are fourth ahead of this opening match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: