Utah Utes vs West Virginia Mountaineers live streams

Utah Utes vs West Virginia Mountaineers kick-off time

NCAAF 27 Nov 2026 - 21:00 Rice-Eccles Stadium

High in the Wasatch Mountains, the West Virginia Mountaineers travel to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Utes in a critical late-November showdown at Rice-Eccles Stadium with heavy postseason implications on the line. As both programs battle for conference supremacy in the final stretch of the season, fans can catch every snap live on FOX and SportsNet Pittsburgh. If you want to stream the action without a cable subscription, you can tune in via Fubo, which offers a free trial to new users.

West Virginia arrives in hostile territory looking to lean heavily on their explosive rushing attack and a physical defensive front that has kept them competitive all year. To silence the raucous home crowd, the Mountaineers must establish a ground game early, protect the football against a disruptive Utah defense, and avoid the costly mistakes that traditionally plague road teams playing at high altitude in late autumn.

The Utes counter with their trademark disciplined defense and a grinding offensive scheme designed to control the clock and wear opponents down in the trenches. Playing at Rice-Eccles Stadium remains one of the toughest assignments in college football, and Utah will lean on its standout playmakers to dictate the tempo and capitalize on West Virginia's defensive lapses.

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