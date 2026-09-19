Utah Utes vs Utah State Aggies kick-off time

19 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Rice-Eccles Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 3 matchup between the Utah Utes and the Utah State Aggies. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 19, at 15:30 p.m. ET (13:30 p.m. MT).

How to watch and live stream Utah vs Utah State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using FOX One, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes FOX. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Utah vs Utah State Preview

Utah State enters Saturday’s game at 0-2 after a 16-14 loss at No. 19 Washington. Quarterback Grady Brosterhous threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns while also leading the Aggies with 81 rushing yards. Javon Robinson had 100 receiving yards, and Utah State stayed within one score throughout the second half before a final Hail Mary attempt came up short. The Aggies have lost their first two games by a combined 14 points.

No. 17 Utah is 2-0 after beating Arkansas 43-10. Quarterback Devon Dampier threw for 261 yards, while Wayshawn Parker finished with 118 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. Noah Bennee added 113 receiving yards as the Utes finished with 442 total yards and held Arkansas to 61 rushing yards. Utah has scored 109 points through two games and will now host its in-state rival at Rice-Eccles Stadium.