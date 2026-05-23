Today's game between Utah Royals and Denver Summit FC will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 6:30 PM.

Utah Royals vs Denver Summit FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Utah Royals host Denver Summit FC in an NWSL regular season fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the campaign.

The Royals arrive in sharp form. Jimmy Coenraets' side has won four of their last five league games, including a 2-1 victory over Racing Louisville that kept them firmly in the title conversation. With 21 points separating San Diego Wave at the top and Utah just one point behind, the Royals know a win here could push them right back into first place.

Denver Summit FC, coached by Nick Cushing, come into this on a mixed run. Back-to-back wins over Orlando Pride and Houston Dash showed what this side is capable of, but two defeats before that stretch left them sitting eighth in the NWSL standings. There is ground to make up.

This is a fixture between a side building serious momentum and one that needs to string results together to climb the table. The gap between third and eighth is not insurmountable, but Denver will need to take points from games exactly like this one.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Royals vs Denver Summit FC live, read on.

How to watch Utah Royals vs Denver Summit FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Utah Royals are managed by Jimmy Coenraets, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released ahead of this fixture. Denver Summit FC head coach Nick Cushing is similarly without publicly confirmed team news at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI listed. Full squad updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Utah Royals have been one of the NWSL's most consistent sides in recent weeks, winning four of their last five games. Their only dropped points came in a goalless draw with Bay FC, sandwiched between wins over Houston Dash, Angel City FC, and Seattle Reign FC. The most recent of those was a 2-1 victory over Racing Louisville, a result that kept their title push alive. Across those five matches, the Royals have shown a reliable attacking output while conceding just twice.

Denver Summit FC's last five games tell a more uneven story. Cushing's side earned back-to-back wins to close out the run, beating Orlando Pride 3-1 and Houston Dash 4-1 away from home, but they lost to both Boston Legacy FC and San Diego Wave FC before that. A goalless draw with Seattle Reign FC opened the sequence. Denver have scored 10 goals across those five games but also conceded seven, reflecting a side with attacking intent and defensive vulnerability in equal measure.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Utah Royals and Denver Summit FC. This may reflect the relatively recent formation of Denver Summit FC as a club in the NWSL.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Utah Royals sit third while Denver Summit FC are eighth, making this a fixture between two sides with contrasting ambitions at this point in the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Utah Royals vs Denver Summit FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: