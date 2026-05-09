Today's game between USM Alger and Zamalek SC will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for USM Alger vs Zamalek SC are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect, with Fubo and Fanatiz also carrying the fixture.

If you are travelling and your usual streaming service is unavailable in your current location, a VPN may allow you to connect to your home region and access the broadcast as normal.

USM Alger host Zamalek SC in the CAF Confederations Cup, with both clubs arriving at this fixture as group leaders in their respective pools and chasing progress in African continental competition.

USM Alger come into this match in difficult domestic form. The Algerian side has lost three consecutive games in the 1. Division, and their only points across the last five matches came from back-to-back draws with Olympic Club de Safi in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Zamalek arrive in considerably sharper condition. The Egyptian club won their most recent outing, a 1-0 victory over Smouha SC in the Egyptian Premier League, and have shown resilience across a mixed run that includes a heavy defeat to Al Ahly and a goalless draw against CR Belouizdad in this same competition.

Both clubs lead their respective CAF Confederations Cup groups, which gives this fixture added weight. Progress in the tournament is the shared priority, and neither side can afford to treat this as a routine assignment.

Read on for full details on how to watch USM Alger vs Zamalek SC, including live stream options, TV channel listings, and kick-off time.

How to watch USM Alger vs Zamalek SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for USM Alger. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Zamalek SC also have no confirmed squad information at this time. Injury and suspension data, along with any projected XI, will be published as the fixture approaches.

Form

USM Alger have taken one point from their last five matches, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Olympic Club de Safi in the CAF Confederations Cup on April 19, which followed a goalless draw in the reverse fixture a week earlier. Between those two draws, the Algerian side lost to ASO Chlef (2-1), MC Alger (1-0), and JS Kabylie (0-1) in the 1. Division. Across the five games, USM Alger scored two goals and conceded five.

Zamalek have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 1-0 win over Smouha SC on May 5, while a 3-0 defeat to Al Ahly on May 1 represents their only loss in this run. The Egyptian club kept back-to-back clean sheets in draws against ENPPI (0-0) and CR Belouizdad (0-0), and also beat Pyramids FC 1-0 in late April. Zamalek scored two goals and conceded three across the five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

USM Last 2 matches ZAM 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins USM Alger 2 - 0 Zamalek SC

Zamalek SC 1 - 1 USM Alger 3 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two most recent meetings between USM Alger and Zamalek SC took place in the 2017 CAF Champions League. The most recent of those fixtures was played on June 21, 2017, with USM Alger winning 2-0 at home. The earlier leg on June 2, 2017 ended 1-1 at Zamalek's ground. Across both matches, USM Alger scored three goals to Zamalek's one.

Standings

USM Alger top Group A of the CAF Confederations Cup, meaning they enter this fixture with their qualification ambitions in their own hands. Zamalek lead Group D, arriving with equal momentum from their own pool. Both clubs are playing to protect that standing and secure advancement.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USM Alger vs Zamalek SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: