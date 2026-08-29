Watch USC Trojans vs San Jose State Spartans NCAAF Week 0 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

USC Trojans vs San Jose State Spartans kick-off time

29 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 0 matchup between the USC Trojans and the San Jose State Spartans. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, August 29, at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT), live from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

How to watch USJ Trojans vs San Jose State Spartans

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on NBC. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Peacock, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, streaming service Fubo include your local NBC affiliate among selected plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.









To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires. After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to NBC to enjoy the college football season opener at no cost.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Early USC Trojans vs San Jose State Spartans Team News

USC opens the 2026 season after finishing 9-4 last year. The Trojans ended 2025 with a 30-27 overtime loss to TCU in the Alamo Bowl, finishing with 392 total yards. Quarterback Jayden Maiava returns after throwing for 280 yards in that game, while running back King Miller rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown. Maiava finished the season with 3,711 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, while Miller ran for 972 yards. Both are on USC’s 2026 roster and give the Trojans experienced players in the backfield.

San Jose State welcomes a new start after a 3-9 finish in 2025 and will be working with a roster that includes a large number of new faces. The Spartans struggled with turnovers in their season-ending 41-14 loss to Fresno State, throwing five interceptions and giving Fresno State several short-field opportunities. With 48 newcomers on the roster, the opener against USC will be an early look at how quickly the Spartans can come together.