How to watch USA vs Haiti with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Quarter Finals 17 Nov 2026 - 19:00 TQL Stadium

The United States host Haiti in the second leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The tie is already settled in all but name after a dominant first-leg performance in Miami.

Mauricio Pochettino's side delivered one of the most complete displays of his tenure in the opening leg, winning 6-0 at Nu Stadium. Christian Pulisic scored twice in two minutes, Weston McKennie got on the scoresheet, and teenager Julian Hall capped a rout that left the tie beyond doubt before Tuesday's return fixture.

Pochettino is preparing to depart for Manchester United once this quarter-final concludes, having confirmed his move to Old Trafford just days before the first leg. Despite the circumstances, his players handled the situation with professionalism, and the result reflected a squad operating at full intensity.

For Haiti, the task of overturning a six-goal deficit is effectively impossible. Les Grenadiers were forced to play both legs away from home due to ongoing security concerns in the Caribbean nation, and a largely pro-Haitian crowd in Miami offered brief encouragement when Lenny Joseph found the net — only for the offside flag to cut short any hope.

With the tie settled, Tuesday's second leg will serve as Pochettino's farewell on the touchline. Under-23 coach Steve Cherundolo is set to oversee the December training camp as US Soccer searches for a permanent successor ahead of March's Nations League semi-finals.

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