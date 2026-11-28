UNLV Rebels vs Nevada Wolf Pack live streams

UNLV Rebels vs Nevada Wolf Pack kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 21:00 Allegiant Stadium

The Battle for the Fremont Cannon reaches a boiling point on November 29, 2026, as Nevada travels south to clash with arch-rival UNLV in a regular-season finale overflowing with regional pride. Beyond the iconic traveling trophy, both programs are fighting to cement their late-season momentum and secure crucial postseason positioning in a crowded Mountain West landscape. Fans hoping to catch every snap of this bitter instate grudge match can stream the action live by utilizing Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Television coverage is locked in for CBS Sports Network, delivering national linear access to the rivalry. Cord-cutters looking to ditch traditional cable packages can easily stream the broadcast through supported live TV streaming platforms that carry CBS Sports Network, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo, ensuring full access on smart TVs, mobile devices, and streaming sticks.

UNLV enters this rivalry collision riding the high of an explosive offensive scheme that has terrorized opposing secondaries all autumn, while Nevada aims to play the ultimate spoiler behind a gritty, defensive-minded approach. The Wolf Pack desperately want to reclaim the cannon after recent dominance by the Rebels in this storied series. With coaching staffs dialing up aggressive game plans for the final week of November, expect maximum intensity from the opening whistle in Las Vegas.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

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