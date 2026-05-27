Today's game between Universitario de Deportes and Tolima will kick-off at May 26, 2026, 8:30 PM.

US viewers have several options to watch Universitario de Deportes vs Tolima live. The TV channel and live stream choices are listed below.

Universitario de Deportes host Tolima in Group B of the Copa Libertadores, with both clubs arriving at this fixture under pressure and in need of points.

The Peruvian side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. Three draws and two defeats across their last five matches tell a story of a team that has lost its cutting edge, and they have not found the net in four of those five outings. Playing in front of their own supporters, Universitario will need to rediscover some urgency.

Tolima arrive in Lima carrying their own problems. Lucas Gonzalez's side have lost three of their last five games, including a heavy 3-0 defeat to Coquimbo Unido in this same competition. Their form in the Copa Libertadores has been poor, and another setback here could leave them with little room to manoeuvre in the group.

The group standings give this match a sharp edge. Tolima sit second in Group B, while Universitario are fourth, meaning the hosts are chasing the Colombian side and know that a positive result could reshape the picture entirely.

The two clubs met earlier in this Copa Libertadores campaign, playing out a goalless draw in Ibague. That result gives neither side a psychological edge, and this second meeting should be a more open affair given what is at stake for both.

For anyone looking to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about where to watch Universitario de Deportes vs Tolima live.

How to watch Universitario de Deportes vs Tolima with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Universitario have named a projected XI for this fixture. Diego Romero starts in goal, with a back four of Matias Di Benedetto, Anderson Santamaria, Cain Jair Fara, and Hector Fertoli. Andy Polo, Martin Perez Guedes, Jose Carabali, and Jairo Concha are expected to fill the midfield roles, with Alex Valera and Lisandro Alzugaray leading the line. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side.

Tolima coach Lucas Gonzalez is set to line up with Neto in goal behind a defence of Yordan Osorio, Anderson Angulo, Cristian Arrieta, and Sebastian Guzman. Cristian Trujillo, Brayan Rovira, and Edwar Lopez should form the midfield, with Shean Barbosa and Jersson Gonzalez supporting striker Adrian Parra. No injury or suspension concerns have been flagged for the away side ahead of this match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Universitario's last five matches have produced one win, three draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Club Deportivo Moquegua in the Peruvian Primera Division, and they were also held scoreless by Nacional in the Copa Libertadores just days before that. A 0-1 defeat to Atletico Grau and a 0-0 draw with Sport Boys round out a run in which the Lima club have scored just one goal across five matches, conceding only two but failing to win more than once.

Tolima's recent record shows two wins and three losses from their last five games. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 defeat to Atletico Nacional in the Colombian Primera A, and they were beaten 3-0 by Coquimbo Unido in the Copa Libertadores before that. Back-to-back wins over Deportivo Pasto, including a 2-0 away victory, represent the high point of their recent run, but three successive defeats since then have dented their momentum heading into this fixture.





Head-to-Head Record

UNI Last match TOL 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Tolima 0 - 0 Universitario de Deportes 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The head-to-head record between these clubs in the current Copa Libertadores campaign is limited to a single meeting. The two sides drew 0-0 in Ibague on April 8, 2026, with Tolima as hosts. That result offered little separation between the teams, and this second group stage encounter gives both sides the chance to settle the matter more decisively.

Standings

In Group B of the Copa Libertadores, Tolima currently occupy second place while Universitario sit fourth. The gap between them makes this a fixture with direct implications for the qualification picture, with the hosts needing a win to close the ground on the Colombian side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Universitario de Deportes vs Tolima today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: