Today's game between Universitario de Deportes and Nacional will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 10:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Universitario de Deportes vs Nacional are listed below. US viewers have multiple ways to watch this Copa Libertadores fixture.

Universitario de Deportes host Nacional in a Copa Libertadores group stage fixture that carries real weight in Group B. The Peruvian side welcome the Uruguayan giants to what promises to be a sharp continental contest.

Nacional arrive as group leaders. The Montevideo club have built their reputation over more than a century of South American football, and their Copa Libertadores pedigree makes them a difficult opponent for any side on the continent.

Universitario's domestic form has been inconsistent. The Lima club suffered a defeat to Alianza Atletico in their most recent outing and sit fourth in Group B, meaning a result here is close to essential if they want to keep pace at the top.

Nacional have their own concerns heading in. A weekend loss to Danubio in the Uruguayan Primera Division will have sharpened focus, but their continental form remains a strength, and they come into this match knowing a win would tighten their grip on first place.

For viewers in the United States, the match is available across several platforms. Read on for the full breakdown of TV channels, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Universitario de Deportes vs Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Universitario de Deportes. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or a projected XI at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Nacional also have no confirmed squad information available at this time. Injury and suspension details, along with any projected lineup, will be published as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Universitario have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Alianza Atletico in the Peruvian Primera Division on April 26. Earlier in that run, they put in their most convincing performance with a 4-1 win over Deportivo Garcilaso. In Copa Libertadores action, they drew 0-0 with Tolima before losing 0-2 to Coquimbo Unido. Across the five games, they scored seven goals and conceded six.

Nacional have two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-2 defeat to Danubio in the Uruguayan Primera Division on April 25. Their best result in the sequence was a 3-1 Copa Libertadores win over Tolima on April 14. They also drew 1-1 with Coquimbo Unido in continental play. Over the five games, Nacional scored eight goals and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record

UNI Last 2 matches NAC 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Universitario de Deportes 2 - 2 Nacional

Nacional 2 - 0 Universitario de Deportes 2 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two clubs have met twice in recorded Copa Libertadores history. The most recent encounter was a 2-2 draw on April 16, 2003, when Universitario hosted Nacional. Earlier in that same 2003 campaign, Nacional won 2-0 at home on March 19. Across both meetings, each side has one win between them, with Nacional holding the edge on goals scored.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group B, Nacional lead the table in first place, while Universitario de Deportes sit fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Universitario de Deportes vs Nacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: