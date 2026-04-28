Today's game between Universidad Central and Rosario Central will kick-off at Apr 28, 2026, 8:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Universidad Central vs Rosario Central are listed below. The match is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Universidad Central and Rosario Central meet in Copa Libertadores Group H, with both sides carrying very different momentum into the fixture.

The Venezuelan hosts arrive in poor form. Universidad Central have lost three of their last four matches across all competitions, including a 3-1 defeat to Independiente del Valle in the Copa Libertadores, and their domestic campaign has offered little comfort either.

Rosario Central, by contrast, are travelling from Argentina in strong shape. The Rosarinos have won three of their last five matches and arrive having beaten Libertad 1-0 in their most recent continental outing, a result that underlines their credentials at this stage of the competition.

In the group standings, Rosario Central currently sit second in Group H, one place above Universidad Central in third. The gap between the two sides in the table gives this match an added edge for the home side, who need points to stay in contention.

For Universidad Central, a home fixture offers the chance to arrest a run that has seen them concede ten goals across their last four games. Getting back to winning ways here is not simply desirable — it is close to necessary.

Rosario Central will be looking to consolidate their position and keep the pressure on the sides above them. A win on the road in Caracas would be a statement result.

Read on for full details on how to watch Universidad Central vs Rosario Central live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Universidad Central vs Rosario Central with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for Universidad Central ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture. Injury and suspension information will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Rosario Central have also yet to release official squad updates for this match. Probable lineup details will be included once confirmed by the club.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Universidad Central head into this fixture without much confidence to draw on. Across their last five matches, they have managed just one win, one draw, and suffered three defeats, scoring seven goals but conceding twelve in the process. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss to Portuguesa FC in the Venezuelan Primera Division, and that result followed a 4-2 defeat to Carabobo FC just days earlier. Their sole bright spot came at the start of the run, a 3-1 Copa Libertadores win over Libertad, but that feels a distant memory given what has followed.

Rosario Central's recent record makes for much more encouraging reading. They have taken three wins from their last five, with defeats limited to a single 3-1 league loss to Huracan. Their Copa Libertadores form has been particularly solid — a draw with Independiente del Valle and a victory over Libertad demonstrate that they know how to manage continental football. Their most recent match, a 1-2 win away to Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto in the Liga Profesional, extended a run of three wins from their last four outings.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Universidad Central and Rosario Central. This appears to be a rare meeting between the two clubs at this level, and historical context between these specific sides cannot be established from the available records.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group H, Rosario Central currently sit second while Universidad Central are third, making this a direct contest between two sides separated by a single position in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Universidad Central vs Rosario Central today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: