Today's game between Universidad Catolica and Cruzeiro will kick-off at May 6, 2026, 10:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Universidad Catolica vs Cruzeiro are listed below. The match is available to watch via Fubo and Fanatiz, both of which carry Copa Libertadores coverage.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, you can watch the game without geo-restrictions.

Universidad Catolica host Cruzeiro in a Copa Libertadores Group D fixture that carries real consequences for both clubs' hopes of progressing from the group stage.

The Chilean side come into this match sitting top of Group D, but their position flatters a team that has been inconsistent across all competitions. Three defeats in their last five matches, including back-to-back losses in the Primera Division, suggest Catolica are not in the kind of form a group leader would want.

Their Copa Libertadores campaign has been a different story. A 1-2 win away at Cruzeiro on April 15 showed the Santiago club can raise their level when the continental stakes are high, and that result will give them genuine confidence ahead of this return fixture.

Cruzeiro arrive in Chile knowing they owe Catolica one. Fernando Diniz's side were beaten at home by the same opponents less than a month ago, and that defeat has left them third in the group with ground to make up.

The Brazilian club's domestic form has been solid. Three wins from their last five in Serie A, including a 2-0 victory over Gremio and a 1-0 win at Remo, point to a squad with enough quality to compete. Their most recent outing, however, was a 1-3 home defeat to Atletico MG, which will have dented confidence heading into this trip.

Both sides understand what is at stake in Group D. A win here could significantly reshape the standings and put the victor in a strong position with games running out in the group phase.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Universidad Catolica vs Cruzeiro live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Universidad Catolica vs Cruzeiro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Universidad Catolica, and no probable lineup has been confirmed ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cruzeiro have also not released any squad or injury news for this match. Check back for the latest team news as the game approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Universidad Catolica have recorded three wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win away at Barcelona SC in the Copa Libertadores on April 30, a result that continues their strong form on the continental stage. Earlier in the run, they beat Cruzeiro 1-2 away on April 15 and defeated Audax Italiano 3-4 in the Primera Division. The two defeats came against Universidad de Chile and Union La Calera in domestic competition.

Cruzeiro head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 1-3 home loss to Atletico MG in Serie A on May 3. Before that, they beat Boca Juniors 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores on April 29 and won 1-0 away at Remo in the league. They also drew 2-2 with Goias in a cup fixture and claimed a 2-0 win over Gremio in Serie A on April 18.





Head-to-Head Record

UCA Last match CRU 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Cruzeiro 1 - 2 Universidad Catolica 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the provided data came on April 15, 2026, when Universidad Catolica won 1-2 away at Cruzeiro in the Copa Libertadores group stage. That result leaves Catolica with the only win across the matches on record between the clubs.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group D, Universidad Catolica currently sit first and Cruzeiro are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Universidad Catolica vs Cruzeiro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: