Today's game between Universidad Catolica and Barcelona SC will kick-off at May 21, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC are listed below. Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect are all carrying the match, giving viewers in the United States and beyond several ways to follow the Copa Libertadores action.

If you are travelling abroad and your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN may allow you to access your home broadcaster's coverage from overseas.

Universidad Catolica and Barcelona SC meet in the Copa Libertadores group stage, with both sides locked in a tight battle at the bottom of Group D.

The Chilean club come into this fixture off the back of a convincing domestic win, beating Deportes Limache 2-0 in the Primera Division last weekend. That result offered some relief after a difficult run in the league, though their continental campaign remains their primary concern.

Catolica's Copa Libertadores form tells a more competitive story. They held Cruzeiro to a goalless draw before that, and crucially recorded a 2-1 away win against this very opponent at the end of April, a result that gives them a psychological edge heading into this rematch.

Barcelona SC arrive from Ecuador carrying genuine momentum. Three wins from their last five matches include a notable 1-0 victory over Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores, a result that underlined their capacity to compete at this level.

The Guayaquil club have been prolific in patches, scoring eight goals across their last four wins, but a defeat to Independiente del Valle in the Ecuadorian Serie A last week was a reminder of their inconsistency. How they respond to that setback will matter here.

With both teams sitting third and fourth in Group D respectively, the margin for error is slim. Points are running out, and neither side can afford to fall further behind.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Team news for Universidad Catolica has not yet been confirmed, with no injury or suspension information currently available and no projected XI released at this stage.

Barcelona SC are similarly without a confirmed squad update ahead of the trip, and no absences have been listed. Further information for both sides is expected to be added as kick-off approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Universidad Catolica head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Deportes Limache in the Primera Division, and they also claimed a 2-1 away victory over Barcelona SC in the Copa Libertadores at the end of April. The draw against Cruzeiro and back-to-back domestic defeats to Universidad de Chile and Union La Calera, however, show a side that has struggled for consistency outside of continental competition.

Barcelona SC come in with three wins from five, their best result being a 1-0 triumph over Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores earlier this month. They also put four past Insutec in the Copa Ecuador and beat Aucas 3-0 in their most recent outing. A 1-0 loss to Independiente del Valle and a draw with Manta are the only blemishes, and they have kept the ball moving in attack throughout this run.





Head-to-Head Record

UCA Last match BSC 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Barcelona SC 1 - 2 Universidad Catolica 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





These two sides met just weeks ago, with Universidad Catolica winning 2-1 away at Barcelona SC in the Copa Libertadores on April 30. That is the only meeting on record between the clubs in the provided data, making this fixture a direct opportunity for Barcelona SC to level the score in the group stage.

Standings

In Group D of the Copa Libertadores, Universidad Catolica sit third and Barcelona SC are fourth, meaning both clubs are under pressure to pick up points as the group stage progresses.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: